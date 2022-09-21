Penn St Auburn Football

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after a turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.

 Butch Dill/The Associated Press

Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team.

That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell meekly to Penn State by a score of 41-12. Harsin’s seat grows hotter, just months after the university launched an investigation into his program.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you