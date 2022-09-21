Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team.
That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell meekly to Penn State by a score of 41-12. Harsin’s seat grows hotter, just months after the university launched an investigation into his program.
Opelika-Auburn News Auburn Athletics beat writer — and former Columbia Missourian Missouri football beat writer — Adam Cole discussed the good, the bad and the ugly of Auburn football with the Missourian leading up to the battle of the Tigers this weekend.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Columbia Missourian: Why was Auburn picked to finish last in the SEC West?
Adam Cole: I think everyone looks at the offseason, and the Harsin stuff, that inquiry. But I think beyond that, you look at the side effects of that. They didn’t really pull in a bunch of talent.
They brought in a decent chunk of transfers, but I think they struck out where they really wanted: a more marquee quarterback. They didn’t bring in any sort of offensive line talent. Bo Nix leaving, that just left a gaping hole. Any place where he was a band-aid is now exposed. We talked so much about TJ Finley being this most improved quarterback all offseason, and he’s looked good in some spots. But he’s not someone who can, as I’ve come to understand, put a band-aid on it at times like Bo did.
So I think quarterback play is a really big thing in all of that, and why they got picked last. I think that for as much as it was all off-field, the Harsin stuff, a lot of people anticipated that having an impact on what was on the field, and that’s kind of proven to be true.
CM: You mentioned the 41-12 loss to Penn State, was that result a surprise, or did you see it coming?
AC: I figured that Penn State was gonna put up big numbers. Now, I think the bigger question mark was could the offense keep up? That was my first real marquee game at Jordan-Hare, and a lot of folks have talked to me about Jordan-Hare magic. It’s a real home-field advantage, maybe the best one in the SEC, and so I was like, ‘Okay, well, maybe the offense shows up.’ I didn’t expect it to be that lopsided.
One thing that got talked about all offseason was that this offensive line is one of the most experienced in the SEC, and they brought back a bunch of sixth- and seventh-year guys. Would that translate to improvement? Because apparently they weren’t that great last year.
That Penn State game answered that question. They looked atrocious at times, in both run-blocking and pass-protection. And I think that really was the big reason it got so lopsided. There was just no protection up front and no way for the offense to generate. I wasn’t shocked that Penn State’s offense put up numbers, but I was pretty shocked at how little Auburn’s offense was able to do, especially at home.
CM: How did TJ Finley win the quarterback job out of camp, and is there any question that he’s the starter going forward?
Note: This interview took place before multiple outlets reported Finley is out for Auburn’s game against Missouri.
AC: I think there’s definitely a question. (Harsin) was pretty dismissive when he got asked about naming a starter this week. I wouldn’t say that he full-fledge denied it, but he was like, ‘TJ Finley is the starter’ going into Week 1 and Week 2, and he didn’t say that verbatim today. It seemed like (Finley) was kind of grabbing his shoulder late in the Penn State game. Harsin, without saying it, again, verbatim, basically was like, “TJ’s shoulder didn’t play a role in the fact that we stuck with Robby Ashford for the remainder of the game.”
Whether it’s based on injury or performance, I think to some degree on both of those levels, there’s a question mark as to whether TJ is gonna be the starter going forward.
As far as him winning the job, what that boiled down to, ultimately, was the fact that he had a full year of learning and understanding that offense, just from everything that we were told. Apparently, as much as it helped him win the job, I think Calzada’s lack of time learning the offense, as well as the fact that he was still rehabbing from his shoulder injury in the spring, (hurt him). He didn’t get any reps in the spring. As we got told, he was playing catch-up. I don’t know if he’s still playing catch-up, or what the deal is. Of course (Harsin) hasn’t said, ‘Zach Calzada sucks,’ but he’s been pretty general and dismissive of Zach Calzada getting a chance.
And I’ll tell you what, Robby Ashford is one of the biggest question marks on this team. And I’m personally incredibly intrigued by him, because if he’s somebody who reaches his potential, I think he completely opens up their run game, he gives them another option on the ground, and all of a sudden you’ve got a defense that’s trying to defend 11 instead of 10. And on top of that, he’s flashed some very good throws. That could just be sheer luck, because he’s also had some terrible, god-awful throws. His interception against San Jose State was pretty pitiful. And he’s young, too. I imagine he needs some more experience and time in live-action, but I think if that’s someone that they could come to really depend on, I think they’d be a lot better off.
CM: Tank Bigsby and Derick Hall were picked first-team All-SEC. What makes them that good and what kind of a year are they having?
AC: You know how sometimes you look at a guy and you’re like, ‘That’s an NFL player,’ just based on size and stature? Both of them have that look. Derick and Tank both had really good years last year.
I would say, for the most part, through two games, the front seven as a whole had been pretty great for Auburn. Their pass-rush is something that had been touted, between Derick and Eku Leota, and Colby Wooden is considered, I think a potential first-round pick by some folks at this point and Marcus Harris on the interior, too, has been pretty good. Owen Pappoe is Owen Pappoe. He’s a team captain. He wasn’t picked All-SEC this year, but he’s been what people expected. And then Cam Riley has really stepped up at linebacker alongside him. He had a really good game against Mercer.
I know Derick has been pretty much the bulk of the pass rush to this point. Statistically, I see him in Pro Football Focus graphics pretty much every Sunday or Monday. Same goes for Tank, too, as far as seeing him in the headlines. He’s had some pretty good moments. One thing that’s kind of come up is his usage. I think he got nine total carries against Penn State. Bryan Harsin was asked about it after the game and was like, ‘You know, we fell behind and we had to throw.’ The person who asked it followed up and said, ‘Yeah, but he didn’t get a carry in the second quarter when you guys were down eight points.’ Harsin pretty much talked over it, ignored it, didn’t really say anything. I think that’s a big question mark for a lot of people around here: ‘Are you gonna give Tank Bigsby the ball more?’
In the San Jose State game, it looked like Auburn was on the ropes. But then that first drive, they came out and they gave Tank the ball, I wanna say five times, and he goes down the field and scores a touchdown, and he’s your difference-maker. Both those guys are living up to expectations. The biggest question mark is just how much they’re going to use Tank Bigsby. I’d imagine he’ll be used a little more this week, just because I don’t know that Missouri’s the caliber that Penn State maybe is, so we’ll see.
CM: You’ve alluded to this situation, but how hot is Bryan Harsin’s seat right now?
AC: Coming into the year, I was very much like, “Okay, it’s not the hottest in college football. Then Scott Frost got fired, and even at that rate, I was like, ‘Okay, well, he’s got two wins.’ But not only with the Herm Edwards firing, but just with the way that they lost to Penn State, there’s no doubt in my mind that his job is in question. And I think understandably so.
You sell out a game at a home environment that is that well regarded against a marquee team. There was this whole drama about them alluding to the possibility of wearing orange jerseys that didn’t get worn. And then you lay this massive egg in front of your home crowd, and people are filing out of Jordan-Hare by the thousands in the third quarter, and after the game, you don’t really have any answers.
I think his job is very much in question right now. I think a lot of people would say we’re at the point where it’s no longer an if, it’s a when. If there’s any doubt in my mind about whether it’s an if or a when, I think a loss to Missouri would very much push me to a point where it’s less a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.