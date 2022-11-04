Kentucky comes into Columbia at 5-3 (2-3 SEC), on the heels of a 44-6 loss to Tennessee and dealing with nagging injuries throughout the roster.
However, Mark Stoops’ team is still playing the brand of football that has been a thorn in the Tigers’ side for years, winning six of the past seven matchups. The Wildcats will always be a tough out thanks to a solid run game and stingy defense.
In advance of Missouri’s matchup with Kentucky, the Missourian spoke to Ryan Black, the Courier Journal’s Kentucky football beat writer, about the Wildcats.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Columbia Missourian: After going 10-2 last year and being ranked as high as No. 7 this year, Kentucky sits at 5-3, 2-3 in SEC play and is unranked. Why do you think the season, or at least the past couple of weeks, isn’t going according to plan?
Ryan Black: Well, the biggest thing that really changed was in that Ole Miss game. It was a battle of undefeated teams. Will Levis, the starting quarterback for Kentucky, got hurt (with a foot injury). And needless to say, the following week against South Carolina, he was not available. You could very readily tell what his absence meant to the offense, and so they ended up losing to a South Carolina team that they were certainly still favored to beat without him. They did at least regroup the following week and beat a Mississippi State team that had just come off a really big win against Arkansas themselves. But even after the bye they had the week after the Mississippi State game, you could just tell they didn’t have what you need to beat Tennessee. Now, they’re basically still looking to get to bowl eligibility. They need one more win, and they’re hoping that’ll come Saturday, but certainly given what Missouri did last week, they know it’s not gonna be very easy.
CM: You mentioned Levis’ injury. Since he got hurt, have you noticed a difference in his play?
RB: Not necessarily, no. Really, the thing that affected him more than the injury was last week, when they started getting down big against Tennessee, he admitted that he forced some throws; he ended up throwing three interceptions in that game, which ties the most he’s ever had in a single contest since he’s been Kentucky’s quarterback. Now, it’s gonna be interesting how he bounces back, potentially this week. He’s just never had a game at Kentucky as bad as he just went through with Tennessee. Not only did he throw three interceptions, he had no touchdowns at all, and then he didn’t even break 100 yards passing. You take all that into account, plus the result, losing by 38 points, it’s gonna be interesting to see how Levis kind of comes out Saturday and if he can put it quickly behind or not.
CM: So where does the first-round hype come from with Levis?
RB: Well, I think you can just tell, especially with his arm talent, things like that. You can just tell with his decision-making, most of the time. Granted, again, last week it wasn’t the best. But you can just tell, he makes certain throws. And he plays in an offense where Kentucky has a first-year offensive coordinator (Rich Scangarello) who came from the NFL, so he’s already running a lot of NFL concepts.
CM: We’ve heard a lot about true freshman receiver Barion Brown. What does he do well, and how worried should Missouri fans be about him breaking the game open?
RB: Certainly, he’s continuing to become more and more of an option in the passing game. He hasn’t necessarily been a game-breaker in that regard yet, but definitely on special teams. He’s already been named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, earlier in the season. He had a single-game record for a Kentucky freshman for kickoff return yardage. He entered last week not only as No. 1 for kickoff return yardage in the SEC but No. 3 nationally. Think about how many times you have a game between two teams that are viewed as being evenly matched — last I saw, Kentucky was a point-and-a-half favorite in this game — think about how often special teams ends up being a difference. Given what he can do in the kick return game especially, he’s someone to keep an eye on.
CM: Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. came back in early October after missing time because of an “NCAA matter.” What kind of impact has he made?
RB: It’s taken him a little bit of time to get up to speed. Missing the time that he did, for any player, it’s going to take some acclimation to get back into playing against another team. In practice, you’re not gonna be taking down one of your star players, like he is. He had a great, great game in the Mississippi State contest and is a big reason why Kentucky won that game. Last week, he scored the only touchdown, but he also got nicked up a little bit, and so he basically didn’t play much of the latter part of the second half. Granted, I’m not gonna sit here and tell you if he had been able to play that Tennessee wouldn’t have won. Tennessee still was gonna win, but, potentially, if Rodriguez had been 100%, maybe Kentucky could have had at least a few more time-consuming drives that at least would have made the final score something more like 28-6 or 30-6 instead of 44-6.
CM: What have you seen from Kentucky’s defense this year, and who are some defensive players the Tigers should watch out for?
RB: Two of the guys I would have pointed you to are two of the guys who likely are not gonna be able to play. Both of them are linebackers. One is Jacquez Jones, who started his career at Ole Miss. He’s a team leader who, ironically enough, got injured in that Ole Miss game. We don’t know when he’s gonna be back. Then you look at another linebacker, DeAndre Square. He got hurt on the first drive of the game last week against Tennessee, went to the locker room, came back out, played a pretty good portion of the rest of the game. But we found out Monday that it’s unlikely he’s gonna play this Saturday. And just to give you this stat here: Between the two of them, for their careers, they have 598 tackles, 299 apiece. I don’t care what team in the country you’re talking about, you take away two guys who have nearly 300 career tackles, that’s gonna be really, really, really hard to make up for.
In their place, they’ve had D’Eryk Jackson. He’s the one who started since Jacquez Jones has been hurt. He had 14 tackles last week, which not only was a career high for him in a single game, but it also was the most of any player in last week’s game. And then the other guy who’s also a linebacker, and he probably is going to play in place of DeAndre Square if he’s not going to play, is Trevin Wallace. He was a guy who was an SEC All-Freshman team pick last year. He’s a guy who the coaches, and specifically head coach Mark Stoops, they talk about having a lot, a lot of confidence in how talented he is. But what you trade off in talent is what you give up in the fact that they’re not gonna have their two most experienced linebackers on the field.
CM: Kentucky’s pass-protection numbers are not what you’d expect from a Stoops team. What’s been the issue with the offensive line?
RB: Injuries. Guys in and out of the lineup, one being Jeremy Flax, who was starting at right tackle. He got hurt in the Ole Miss game, left that game early. He was able to come back against Mississippi State but then didn’t even finish the first half of that game. He was able to play last weekend, but now he’s still day to day. I just think more than any unit on the team, there’s a time that it takes to develop cohesion, because all five guys try to work in as one unit, and him being in and out of the lineup so much, that’s not helped them in terms of building chemistry.
CM: If you’re Kentucky, heading into this game, what’s your game plan against Missouri?
RB: Given how last week went, I think you probably want to let Will Levis try to settle in, set him up with some easy, quick-hitter kind of throws. But really, really lean on Chris Rodriguez, as well as JuTahn McClain, who’s their backup running back who’s kind of been impressing more and more. And he was basically the guy when Chris Rodriguez was out. So I would say lean on your running game, let Levis pick his spots, and just try to play enough defense as you’re able to squeak out a close win on the road.