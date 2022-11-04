Kentucky Tennessee Football

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) prepares to throw to a receiver during the first half against Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne - freelancer, FR23601 AP

Kentucky comes into Columbia at 5-3 (2-3 SEC), on the heels of a 44-6 loss to Tennessee and dealing with nagging injuries throughout the roster.

However, Mark Stoops’ team is still playing the brand of football that has been a thorn in the Tigers’ side for years, winning six of the past seven matchups. The Wildcats will always be a tough out thanks to a solid run game and stingy defense.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you