After four days of reports and speculation, flights to and from North Carolina, meetings in Hampton Inn hotel rooms — and a performance of the Nutcracker — the expected finally became official Tuesday morning.
In full view of Faurot Field inside the Memorial Stadium’s Show-Me Club, at an event that was as much a pep rally — complete with a marching band, Truman the Tiger and even smoke machines — as a press conference, Eliah Drinkwitz was introduced as the 33rd head football coach of the Missouri Tigers. His new contract was approved unanimously by the MU Board of Curators earlier Tuesday morning.
The contract will pay the 36-year-old coach $24 million over six years, with up to $850,000 available to him in performance-related bonuses each season. With an annual salary of $4 million, Drinkwitz is now the 28th-highest paid college coach in the country. He will be given a budget of $5.2 million to fill out his assistant coaching staff, up from the $4.8 million Barry Odom had at his disposal in 2019.
According to the contract’s buyout clause, Missouri will owe Drinkwitz 70% of the total salary he’s owed for every year left on his deal if the university fires him "without cause."
Before Drinkwitz spoke to the media and the public in attendance in the Show-Me Club, UM System President Mun Choi welcomed him to his “new home” and told Drinkwitz he will “be here a long time.” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright added that. upon first speadking with Drinkwitz last weekend, he became convinced that Missouri had found the right person. Next up was athletic director Jim Sterk, who took the opportunity to thank the university and the board for their support throughout the coaching search before he poured praise on his new hire.
Finally, it was Drinkwitz’s turn.
“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” he told the crowd of university officials, donors and fans in attendance. “And opportunities of a lifetime must be seized within the lifetime of the opportunity. For this to occur, it took a lot of things to come together at the right time. But I know in my heart and in my soul and in my spirit that this is the right place for me and my family at the right time for Mizzou football.”
Drinktwitz met with his new team —or at least the players who hadn't yet left town for winter break — Monday night. On Tuesday morning, he addressed the state of the program and his immediate plans to improve it. Direct and to the point, the former offensive coordinator said the “important” decisions about his new staff and which current Missouri assistants he will retain will be made over the next 24-48 hours, but that his most urgent concern is recruiting.
Asked whether he will serve as the Tigers de-facto offensive coordinator after leading high-scoring offenses as a coordinator at Boise State and North Carolina State, Drinkwitz left no mystery.
Whatever decisions he makes about the rest of his coaching staff, Missouri will not be in the market for an offensive play-caller.
“I firmly believe that when you take over a program, you have to establish the expectation and foundation for what your experiences are,” Drinkwitz said. “My background as a quarterbacks coach and an offensive coordinator is what has allowed me to be here, so we’re going to lay the foundation of what the expectation of offensive football looks like. Will I call plays forever? I don’t know. But I know I’m going to call plays the first day of spring practice and as long as I need to.”
What that means for Derek Dooley, Missouri’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons and the program’s highest paid assistant last year, remains unclear.
The point Drinkwitz most stressed across three separate speaking opportunities Tuesday is that recruiting — both in the short and long term — is his top priority. Taking over the Tigers just eight days before the NCAA’s early signing period begins, Drinkwitz said he planned to hit the recruiting trail as early as Tuesday afternoon to reassure recruits who committed to play for Odom that Missouri is still the program for them.
The coach from Alma, Arkansas, doesn’t have much time to settle in and prepare his sales pitch.
On Monday, The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reported that all of Missouri’s 2020 commits have been invited to campus this weekend to meet the new coach. At least 12-to-15 are expected to make the trip to Columbia, with St. Louis quarterback Brady Cook and 4-star Oklahoma wide receiver Javian Hester expected to be among them. Hester is one of several recruits who reopened their commitments following Odom’s dismissal. Drinkwitz compared the difficult task at hand to speed-dating, but spoke with conviction about the task at hand.
“We’re going to try to show them who we are as quickly as we can,” he said.
Long-term, Drinkwitz underscored his commitment to recruit the talented state of Missouri while also maintaining the program’s successes in Texas, Arkansas and anywhere else there is a “direct flight from Kansas City or St. Louis.”
Drinkwitz also addressed the recruiting restrictions placed on Missouri’s football program after NCAA sanctions over academic misconduct were upheld last month, saying that the school was “open, honest and direct” about the limitations during the interview process. With 81 scholarships at his disposal, Drinkwitz said he is already evaluating his roster and strategizing to fill the Tigers’ holes.
“Recruiting is the lifeblood of our program,” Drinkwitz said. “We must recruit every single day. Tell the recruiting department to get that coffee ready. We’re going to spend every single minute trying to recruit this state because it starts with the state of Missouri.”
Speaking for the first time since dismissing Odom on Nov. 30, Sterk acknowledged what was a bumpy coaching search. Last Thursday, several outlets reported the initial list of names Sterk presented informally to the Board of Curators was deemed underwhelming, and that some members of the board had questioned Sterk and search firm Parker Executive’s decision-making.
On Tuesday, the athletic director thanked those decision-makers.
“I was supported by the board,” Sterk said. “I took input from alumni, the players. It was great last week I got to meet with (players) and really hear who they wanted to have. I took input from the board and then went out and selected the right guy.”
Tuesday was about the coach Missouri hired, not the ones it didn’t. Drinkwitz “won” his introductory press conference with his conviction and plan for Missouri both on and off the field. Just days removed from leading the Mountaineers to a Sun Belt Conference Championship win over Louisiana-Lafayette to close out a 12-1 season, the man who has spent just a single season as the head coach of a college football program was asked about “realistic expectations” for the 2020 season and for the program in the future.
Circumstances be damned. Drinkwitz sounded ready to meet the challenge.
“I don’t live in realistic expectations,” he said. “I shoot for the moon.”
