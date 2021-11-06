A middle-aged man dressed in black stood on a stool and spoke into a microphone. I had never seen that at a sporting event before. Missouri and Georgia were 30 minutes away from kicking off. The man stood almost directly next to one of the Sanford Stadium entrances. I approached to listen to him speak as he finished a sentence.
“... every one of us created in the image of God.”
Ah. I guess this is real SEC country. It turns out I had seen that sort of thing before, so I kept walking down Sanford Drive, a long, winding road that stretches around the stadium.
The game eventually started, and I stayed on the street. Sanford Stadium sits in the middle of UGA’s campus, and from the street behind the end zone on the west side of the field, you can see onto the field with an obstructed view, no ticket required.
The vibe on the pedestrian-dominated street on a Saturday is like the less-successful cousin of Georgia’s game day atmosphere: the two bear a resemblance, and one has indisputably more achievements, but the other has its charm.
I wandered the street in search of a story as the game began. There were few common threads connecting the people on Sanford Drive; all had their own reasons for being there rather than inside the stadium.
“Anyone need tickets?” comes a half-hearted call from a scalper shortly after kickoff. The resellers had been out in full force, but the market was pretty much dried up at this point. Most people planning on buying had already done so. The sales pitch had become less transactional and more desperate: Get this ticking time bomb of a ticket out of my hands before it becomes useless.
Dennis Harrison certainly doesn’t want one. He’s here with his four young children and didn’t want to risk wasting money in case any of them wanted to leave. So they stayed outside and watched what they could as a carrot dangled in front of their faces. Usually around halftime, Harrison said, the ushers stop taking tickets and open up the gates for anyone. If the kids can make it that long, they’ll get to go inside.
For the short term, taking in the atmosphere from the outside is just fine.
“It’s great,” he says. “Georgia is winning.”
The score is 0-0. That’s best-team-in-the-country confidence.
The view of the far end zone is good enough. You can’t really see anything in the near end zone. A passerby tells me you can see more through the windows of an elevated building a couple hundred feet back.
Why not?
I walk into what appears to be some sort of library — sparsely populated on a game day — and start climbing the stairs. The view from the second floor is fine, if no different from what I could already see. Maybe if I center myself I’ll be able to see better.
I open a door and something starts beeping. I take that as my cue to leave.
John Cane has been to countless Bulldogs games in his life. He didn’t need another. He worked for Georgia’s video team for 30 years. He spent most of that time shooting form the sideline, then running tapes up to the boxes to give to the coordinators. Now he writes and pitches music. He has a flight to catch tonight, out to Las Vegas for a Rolling Stones concert.
He gave his tickets to a couple friends, and — like Harrison — is content with the atmosphere from outside.
“They haven’t had a team —” a roar from the crowd that sounds as loud as a jet engine interrupts him —“like this since 1981. They might not see another team like this for another 29 years.”
The weather is mediocre. The game was never in doubt, and fans start trickling out of the stadium after the first quarter.
Sandy Beebe is on her way in. She’s in school to become a massage therapist and had an epiphany 45 minutes before kickoff. She cut out of class early and is now waiting for her friends to show up so they can go in together.
Soon, she’ll walk in, and the rotation of people on Sanford Drive will continue. Most don’t stick around long. Most don’t know each other. All have their own reasons for being there, giving people a brief commonality as life goes on.