Neither even knew who the other was.
So when they arrived on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie earlier this summer, Alphonzo Andrews and Caleb Roberson met for the first time at football practice and talked all things St. Louis.
Roberson had moved there from California for his senior year and had gotten to know the city well. He played cornerback and receiver that season at Trinity Catholic. Andrews grew up in the area and was a running back at Cardinal Ritter, Trinity’s rival.
Both ended up part of Wyoming football’s most recent recruiting class, and both will be on the roster that challenges Missouri on Saturday in the 2019 season opener.
“Total coincidence,” Andrews said. “Sort of funny when you think about it.”
As a matter of fact, Trinity and Cardinal Ritter each made it through their respective halves of the 2018 bracket and were matched against each other in the Missouri Class 3 State championship last fall ... at MU’s Faurot Field.
Ritter dominated the title game, 45-19, led by Andrews’ two rushing touchdowns. It was a dream come true for him, winning a championship with his senior class in the stadium where he went to games growing up and found heroes to admire on old MU teams.
Andrews’ greatest hero: St. Louis and Mizzou-bred NFL receiver Jeremy Maclin — a local legend at Roberson’s high school position.
Roberson’s hero: former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson — a California legend at Andrews’ position.
Both young players hoped to be recruited by Missouri during their senior season, but neither received interest from coaches. Roberson went to a 7-on-7 tournament that MU was attending, hoping to attract their attention. It didn’t work out. Andrews held out hope that he’d get a scholarship offer from his childhood team but never did.
When Andrews announced his decision to attend to Wyoming, Roberson had already committed. Wyoming had pursued Roberson since his days in California, so it was an easy choice. But he was surprised to see another St. Louisan had just posted a commitment video pledging to Wyoming — and it was the running back who had torched Roberson’s defense at state.
“I don’t really mention it to him now,” Andrews said. “Whenever I do, he just shakes his head.”
Neither of the freshmen are likely to play more than a few snaps against Missouri, but their coincidentally adjacent journeys through St. Louis to Wyoming will make for a few more reunions at the game in Wyoming. Roberson said he got to know MU freshmen C.J. Boone and Jalani Williams through high school football in St. Louis.
The Tigers kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on Saturday in Wyoming.