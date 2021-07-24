SEC Media Days means the beginning of business for the league’s 14 football programs. Fall camp is fast-approaching, the season is not far behind and teams at the event all strive to lead with their best leg.
Missouri was no different, but their representatives at the event in Hoover, Alabama, adopted a slightly different persona at the event.
As MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz entertained the national press in Hoover, Alabama, by taking digs at Texas’ well-documented disdain for the ‘horns down’ celebration, Florida coach Dan Mullen’s admiration of a complaint or two and Arkansas’ woeful recent record in the Battle Line Rivalry, Case Cook, one of Missouri’s captains, wasn’t to be outdone by his coach.
Although it was one of the first public occasions Cook’s character — just a guy from Georgia brimming with that Southern charm and humility, that just so happens to be playing football in the SEC — came to the forefront, it had been trending in that direction for a while.
“Business in the front, party in the rear,” Drinkwitz described Case Cook’s now-sheared, much-lauded mullet in March during spring camp. And the offensive lineman maintained the duality in Hoover.
Balancing business and fun is exactly how Cook showed he operates.
A reporter in Hoover claims he ran into the offensive lineman in an elevator in Hoover and asked if Missouri was ready. Cook’s alleged response was, “Hell, yeah, we’re going to bring that juice.”
“I love Case Cook,” Drinkwitz said in response to the story. “He’s played a lot of football at a high level in this league, so he earns the right to tell you he’s ready. And he looks ready.”
This is a different look Missouri team than in seasons gone by. It’s one that doesn’t appear to be afraid to fire shots at its conference rivals and isn’t shying away defending its status and culture within the conference.
“As far as Kentucky, I think we’re all chasing to win the East,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t know a team outside of Missouri that’s played in the East besides Georgia and Florida since we’ve joined the league, so we’re all working to get there.”
But at the same time it’s a team that’s comfortable with where it stands in the present — a 5-5 team in 2020 that largely struggled against the perennial powers of the Southeastern Conference last season.
But a comfortability has grown from it. There is a sense that a quiet confidence is brewing, that the program is on the right track and can go toe-to-toe with the top guns.
And with its charismatic coach on the sidelines and Cook leading the team in the trenches, the team’s intention is clear — it’s going to have fun along the way.
Before taking to the SEC Media Days stage for the first time, Cook followed Drinkwitz and teammate Akial Byers by talking to a group of local reporters at a roundtable setting in a private lounge at the host hotel.
He covered a variety of topics in his allotted 10 minutes, spanning impending NIL deals, to fashion, to his history in interviews. All the while, Cook switched effortlessly from MU’s de facto captain on offense — a leader of players, a role model in the locker room — to the I’m-just-happy-to-be-playing-ball role, which allowed him to flaunt his lighter side.
“Hell fire,” Cook said as he sat down, his Missouri Tigers pin having just plummeted from his suit to the cushion. “I just knocked that pin off.”
And he took time to talk about the suit later.
“So this is a navy blue suit, white shirt, gold tie. That’s stating the obvious, I guess,” Cook said. “The boots? That’s a staple. Anybody who knows me knows that I wear boots, so I couldn’t resist. I gotta wear the boots.
“Believe it or not, these are some of my nicer boots. Hold them up? Yeah, check those babies out. That’s how we get down around here.”
He was equally in his element jesting about fashion faux pas and getting ready for the new season in a leadership role.
“I’m a leader on this team and I don’t feel bad about coming out and saying it like that,” Cook said. “I’m a team leader, and it’s up to me to make sure the guys come into work every day and we’re heading in the right direction.”
That’s the business side of Cook. A side that, like his trusted leather cowboy boots, he isn’t willing to give up.
Even though he’s a team-appointed captain and a self-proclaimed leader, he’s still fighting for his place as a starter.
“(Michael Maietti and I) had to earn it (last season), and we’ll have to earn it again,” Cook said. “… Everyone is getting better. The group of five that we put out there is going to be the best five in the room, regardless of what position, where they’ve come from, how they’ve played. So moving forward, all the guys in the room are competing, to try to get a spot.
Despite the drive and the fight, there was always room for a joke here, a wisecrack there.
It was a refreshing change from the serious side of SEC Media Days. With a season already obscured by reported conference realignment and the surge toward vaccination percentages fast approaching, getting bogged down in the business aspect of the sport often became the norm.
But not for Missouri, not for Drinkwitz, not for Cook.
And the offensive lineman credits his coach’s willingness to showcase his quirky character both on social media and in private as the reason the players on the team have done the same in recent months
“I think for a lot of the guys, it’s given them the freedom to open up and show people more of themselves, so I think that’s really awesome,” Cook said.
But there is an ever-present serious side. There has to be.
Missouri fans have great expectations for what many see as a team capable of great feats.
“Then sometimes you can’t really tell if (Drinkwitz is) being sarcastic so you try to joke, and it may not be a joke, and you’re like, ‘Ah, I got myself into a little hole here,’” Cook said. “When it’s time to work, and it’s game day, practice day, something like that, meeting, yeah, you can definitely tell when he switches to business mode.”
So the switch is there, and they’ll use it when need dictates.
But there is also, always, the switch back to the mullet-wielding, boots-wearing, jovial side of the 6-foot-4, 291 pound offensive lineman.
“I cherished the time I spent with my mullet, it was great times,” he said. “Here moving forward we’re going short hair. I might have a couple surprises for y’all with my facial hair moving forward, so just be on the lookout.”
What should we be on the lookout for exactly?
“Just be on the lookout,” he repeated.