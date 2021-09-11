LEXINGTON, Ky. — Daniel Parker Jr. made a splash Saturday against Kentucky, but in the end it was but a drop against a deep-blue siege.
The Tigers lost 35-28 to the Wildcats on Saturday at Kroger Field. But that wasn’t despite the efforts of Parker Jr., who historically has been utilized far more frequently as a blocking tight end.
Parker had just eight receptions in the 2020 season. He totaled 37 yards in seven games. On Saturday alone he had two touchdowns, which was two more than all of last season.
In Week 1, a much more familiar red-zone tight end added six for the Tigers, as Niko Hea added to his two scores from last season.
But it was Parker’s turn in Week 2, going above and beyond Hea for the lead among tight ends. In fact, only Tyler Badie has as many receiving touchdowns as him, and Parker has one more than the whole wide receivers room combined.
Whether the stats will continue in that fashion remains a play-by-play decision.
“We’re just calling plays. If it’s a good play, we call it and if it goes to the tight end, it goes to the tight end,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. ... “We’re not sitting around trying to get Daniel Parker touchdowns. We’re calling football plays. So, if it happens to work out, great.”
His first of the night came at a crucial time, with Missouri 14-points down and going nowhere fast. Bazelak connected with him from 6 yards, and the Tigers were on the board.
No. 2 of the evening was from the same distance, but a vastly different design. From 6 yards again, Bazelak threw a shovel to the tight end, and he had his second of the evening.
“He answered the bell when his call was ready,” Drinkwitz said. “Ran a great route that first one. Second one he was on a shovel, but we had a two-way go on it and it worked out perfect. ...
“But I’m not worried about who gets it. I’m worried about winning football games.”
Rodriguez runs amok
Kentucky’s offense isn’t as reliant on the run as it was last season, right?
To an extent. Will Levis wasn’t scared to send it long, as was on display against UL Monroe in Kentucky’s opening game. But it really gave Missouri’s defense a difficult night on the rush.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. was in bullish form. By the time he ran home his second rushing touchdown of the day, his third overall on the night, he had 137 rushing yards on 17 carries. He ended the night with 206 rushing yards, a career high, and three rushing TDs. He also had a 5-yard touchdown reception.
But if you asked Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, he would say it should have been more. Rodriguez fumbled one inches from the goal line late in the second quarter, which could have put the Wildcats 21 points ahead.
“I didn’t like the fumble because I felt there were other things on his mind prior to crossing that goal line,” Stoops said. “But you know Chris and I know Chris and he came back, and he will be a beast. ... But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to correct him.”
It was his fifth straight game with a rushing touch down, tied for second most in Kentucky history.
Stoops isn’t taking that for granted.
“We lean on him,” he said. “We need him.”
McKinniss returns to Kentucky often and well
If Kentucky fans missed Grant McKinniss before Saturday’s game, they had plenty of time to get a good look.
McKinniss returned to Kroger Field for the first time since transferring to Missouri in 2019. And then he returned again, and again, and then a few more times.
He was brought out to punt on five occasions as Missouri’s offense collected a cavalcade of penalty yards and struggled to connect with players not named Badie near midfield, forcing it into a series of third downs that it simply couldn’t convert.
Had Missouri won, its punter would have gone 6-0 in his career in this matchup; four wins with the Wildcats, two with the Tigers. McKinniss did just about all he could to make that happen. In his three first-half punts, he found the inside of the Kentucky 20 every time.
But the Tigers will be upset they had to use him so much. Mevis’ first field-goal attempt came in the fourth quarter. Four of Missouri’s five punts came within 10 yards of the half-way line.
Kentucky need ‘killer instinct,’ Stoops says
Kentucky moved to 2-0 on the season, and claimed victory in a game which has recently had major influence on the end-of-season standings.
But the Wildcats coach wasn’t happy. He thought they should have seen off Missouri quicker.
“We’ve just got to get a better killer instinct,” Stoops said. “When we have an opportunity to ice it, like I said, I don’t wanna single out any one guy, but some of those things are just really pissing me off. ...
“We had a chance to really put the fork in them ... and can’t do it.”