Gary Pinkel remembers Don James.
He remembers playing at Kent State for the late, legendary coach, now enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame. He remembers James bringing him back as a graduate assistant then taking him with him as a position coach when he earned an upgraded job at Washington. Pinkel became a coordinator for James’ Huskies then left for his own head-coaching role and eventually became the all-time winningest coach for both Toledo and Missouri.
When Pinkel took the Toledo job in 1991, one of the captains on the team was a linebacker named Matt Eberflus. He saw the respect Eberflus garnered from his teammates, the competitiveness and the interest he had in coaching.
Pinkel brought Eberflus back as a graduate assistant, just as James did for him.
“There’s a parallel there,” Pinkel said. “It’s almost like you’re passing the baton.”
Eberflus worked his way up Pinkel’s staff, impressing his mentor enough to go with him when Pinkel moved to Missouri as his defensive coordinator, despite only being 30 years old. Pinkel knew he’d take criticism for that move, but he also knew what he had in the young coach.
Twenty-one years later, Eberflus became the first former Pinkel assistant to be an NFL head coach when the Chicago Bears hired him to salvage an aging, depleted roster, develop young quarterback Justin Fields and rescue a once-proud franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2010.
“He’s a special guy,” Pinkel said. “Am I prejudiced? Probably. But I’m also very, very proud of him, and I’m also not surprised this happened.”
Gary Pinkel remembers Matt Eberflus, the player and the 22-year-old coach.
One of the first things that stood out to Pinkel about Eberflus as a player was not just his competitiveness but the way he channeled it.
“He didn’t carry it to the point where people didn’t like him because he’s so competitive and hard to get along with,” Pinkel said. “He gets along with everybody; that’s who he is. But when the switch was on, he could compete as well as anybody. And that’s something you’re born with; you don’t become competitive.”
When Eberflus became a student assistant and then a graduate assistant, Pinkel continued seeing that quality. Before the 1994 season, Pinkel had an opening at outside linebackers coach. He also had a hunch on whom to hire.
“He was just a guy that I thought I could hire and keep bringing along a little bit, you know, could really turn into a pretty good coach,” Pinkel said. “We saw all those ingredients.”
Among those ingredients: Pinkel saw a coach that isn’t going to let his ego get in the way of getting better, and a coach that doesn’t feel entitled to his players’ trust. Eberflus knew, Pinkel said, that good coaches earn trust.
“His ego doesn’t get bored,” Pinkel said. “He’s not an ego guy. He’s not like that. … That’s why I think he’s a very, very good leader. He leads by example; he’ll earn trust. You don’t expect the player to just go in and trust him.”
Pinkel didn’t care that bringing Eberflus to Missouri as defensive coordinator would elicit doubt from fans and media, but he wanted Eberflus to be prepared, too. He brought Eberflus into his office and told him, straight up, that there would be a lot of criticism out there.
“He says, ‘Well, yeah, I know, but I don’t worry about that. I just focus on doing the job. That’s the most important thing,’” Pinkel said. “And so what I ended up doing was, I ended up hiring him.”
Gary Pinkel remembers Matt Eberflus, the Missouri defensive coordinator.
At Missouri, Pinkel and Eberflus demanded a lot from their players, which is a quality that Colts players will tell you Eberflus carries with him today. They never let players walk on the practice field. There’s a fine line between being demanding and being a tyrant, but Pinkel believes Eberflus is consistently on the correct side.
“He does it in a way that will make a player better, make a defense better, make a team better,” Pinkel said.
Pinkel’s staff also would use some acronyms to drive home points to players. He doesn’t remember specific ones, but Eberflus has one of his own — his HITS principle. It stands for Hustle, Intensity, Takeaways and (playing) Smart. By the nature of Bears fans and the Chicago media, many scoffed at that, believing it to be a platitude that will earn Eberflus more eye-rolls than buy-in.
Pinkel understands where that’s coming from, but he thinks Eberflus is different.
“Is that what happens at that football team every day?” Pinkel said. “Every minute they’re a part of that organization, is that what they do? And a lot of times, the majority of the time, those things aren’t carried out. They sound good, but they’re not carried out because the systems aren’t in place to get it done. Well, it’ll be carried out. As a head coach, he says that’s what he’s gonna do, that’s what he’ll do. He’ll demand that every day.”
Missouri completed a turnaround under Pinkel’s direction, from spending the 1990s with just two winning seasons to being a national championship contender in 2007. Pinkel said that Eberflus was an important part of that turnaround, one of the “difference-makers.”
During the 2008 season, one in which Missouri went 9-3, reached the Big 12 championship game and won the Alamo Bowl, Eberflus approached Pinkel with some news. He had a connection to an NFL team — Pinkel doesn’t recall who exactly it was — and wanted to know his mentor’s thoughts on coaching in the NFL.
Pinkel was honest with Eberflus and said that he never had any interest whatsoever in moving to professional football. But then he asked what Eberflus thought.
“He says, ‘Coach, to be honest with you, I love being a college coach, but I always, deep in my heart, wanted to go to the NFL,’” Pinkel said. “I said, ‘Are you sure about that?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Go for it.’ The rest is history, and there’s gonna be more history coming our way.”
As it turns out, the feeling that Eberflus was a “difference-maker” for Missouri is mutual. Just like Eberflus contributed to Missouri’s football renaissance the younger coach said that he picked up a lot from his time at Missouri and under Pinkel as a whole that he used throughout his career.
“He and I talked a little bit about it a while back,” Pinkel said. “He said, ‘Just like he said you learned stuff from Coach James, I coached in your program, played in your program, I learned a lot of things, too.’”
Matt Eberflus remembers Gary Pinkel.
The Bears introduced Eberflus as coach Jan. 31, and before he laid out his HITS principle, he went through his list of people to thank. He thanked God, he thanked his family, he thanked the people who hired him and he thanked the organization they hired him from.
Then, Eberflus paused. He turned the page in his prepared notes. And he began a “special thanks” for “coaches that were great examples for what makes a master coach.”
“When I was coming up, I was fortunate to get a job at 22 years old at the University of Toledo, for a guy named Gary Pinkel,” Eberflus said. “And he’s been special all the way through my career. He’s getting into the College Football Hall of Fame this year, and what an outstanding example that he had for me at a young age. I was with him, I think, 17 or 18 years. Unbelievable.”
Pinkel heard that and wasn’t surprised, knowing that Eberflus has always been someone who will be quick to thank important people in his life. But he thought back to Don James, and how he not only helped him jump-start his career but brought him with him when he switched jobs and mentored him along the way.
And he felt proud to have done the same for Eberflus.
“I’m really honored to be a part of that,” Pinkel said. “With my respect for Don James and his influence on me, it’s neat to see me being able to pass the baton down to Eber.”