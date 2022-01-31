When NIL first came into effect, MU football’s Drake Heismeyer pledged to donate 50% of his merchandise earnings to the Food Bank of Northeast Missouri’s Buddy Pack program. That would not be the last time he generated money for a cause through an NIL deal.
Heismeyer struck a deal with the Home Loan Expert, a St. Louis-based mortgage lender, which offered to donate money to a charity of his choice. He chose his local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, where his mother, Jennifer, is Post Adjutant and Honor Guard Captain.
“It all goes into our veterans relief fund, which provides relief for veterans that are in need, if they’re homeless or just out of work, or whatever their needs are at a particular time,” VFW Post 5651 Commander Stan Wisdom said.
Wisdom doesn’t recall exactly how much money Heismeyer and the Home Loan Expert donated, but he knows it was a significant contribution.
“It keeps us running,” Wisdom said. “Makes us be able to do what we can do to help all the veterans in need, for the homeless, or if they’re just out of work, or if they’re sick or anything.”
Drake Heismeyer has a passion for supporting the military, in large part because Jennifer served. She joined the Air National Guard in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, after she finished high school, knowing that because of a GI bill at the time, it would help her pay her college tuition.
A year and a half later, Operation Desert Storm moved forward, and Jennifer Heismeyer went to Kuwait. She was not in combat; her job was to house and keep track of the engineers and mechanics who went with the squadron.
“They go, ‘Yeah, but you went and you were willing to go,’” Jennifer Heismeyer said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I had a desk job. Do I get a purple heart?’ So no, I didn’t see any combat or anything. And with the Air Force people, you’re not on the front lines. You’re usually in a safe airport somewhere.”
Still, Jennifer Heismeyer served for six years, and she’s been a VFW member for two. She described her job as Post Adjutant as “a fancy word for the secretary,” while as Honor Guard Captain, she performs military honors at veterans’ funerals, such as the 21-gun salute. She’s also involved in fundraising.
Helping the VFW means something to Jennifer Heismeyer, not just because she’s served but because she knows others who have, and who’ve gone through hell.
“A lot of our Vietnam veterans, they can’t even talk about the things that they’ve seen and done,” Jennifer Heismeyer said. “And then even now, there’s some Iraqi war vets who have purple hearts and they’re struggling. A lot of them have PTSD, they’ve taken bullets, they’ve seen their best friends die, they’ve seen some real crazy stuff. And they need help. And I feel like if I can help them, if it’s in my capacity to help them, I want to.”
Drake Heismeyer helps his mom out around the post, but he’s more than just the Post Adjustant’s son to many members. When he’s home during the summer, he’ll join Tuesday night trap shooting and hang out with members, who in turn watch for him on TV whenever the Missouri game is on.
“He comes in and supports us whenever we have any kind of special event going on, or anything like that,” Wisdom said. “Whether it be our queen of hearts drawing, or a raffle or can drive that we just recently had. He helps all those things.”
When NIL first came into effect, one of Drake Heismeyer’s first thoughts was giving back to the community. With this deal, he did that, and he supported a cause that’s special for his family.
“I think he’s just really proud of being an American,” Jennifer Heismeyer said, “And I know he’s proud of me, even though I feel like I really didn’t do much. I was just a cog in the wheel.”