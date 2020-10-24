You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers kick tail in first win over Wildcats in five seasons

  • 1 min to read

Missouri beat Kentucky for the first time since 2014 Saturday in another signature win for new coach Eliah Drinkwitz. This was Missouri's second straight win against a team ranked in the preseason Top 25.

Though Kentucky's defense only allowed seven points in its previous two games, Missouri scored 20 Saturday. Standout running back Larry Rountree III scored 12 of those and had 126 rushing yards. Rountree now has the third most career rushing yards in MU history.

Missouri will travel next week to take on Florida in the Sunshine State. 

Fan cutouts in Memorial stadium

Fans sit in the stands before the start of Missouri’s game against Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia. Fans could pay $50 for cutouts of themselves (or their pets) to be set up in Memorial Stadium for the game.

Fan cutouts in Memorial stadium
Eliah Drinkwitz looks into the stands

Eliah Drinkwitz looks up into the stands before the start of Missouri's game against Kentucky Saturday in Columbia. This was Drinkwitz's second win as Missouri head coach.
Connor Bazelak throws a pass

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws against Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia. Bazelak threw for 201 yards in his second start of the season as the Tigers beat the Wildcats 20-10 at Memorial Stadium. The win marked Missouri’s first victory over Kentucky since the 2014 season.
Asim Rose Jr. eyeballs Nick Bolton (side)

Kentucky running back Asim Rose Jr. runs the ball as Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton defends Saturday in Columbia. Rose had 43 rushing yards.
Rountree runs past Kentucky defenders (notebook)

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III runs past Kentucky defenders during the first half of Missouri’s game against Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia. Rountree ran for 126 yards to move into third place on Missouri’s all-time career rushing leaders list.
Nick Bolton blocks (side)

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, right, reaches for Kentucky running back Asim Rose Jr., left, during the first half Missouri's game against Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia. Bolton had seven tackles Saturday.
Micah Wilson can't catch the pass

Missouri wide receiver Micah Wilson is unable to catch a pass in the end zone during the second half of Missouri's game against Kentucky Saturday in Columbia. Wilson is a redshirt senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Rountree and Badie jump

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, right, celebrates with teammate Tyler Badie after scoring on a 1-yard run during the second half of Missouri’s game against Kentucky on Saturday. This was Missouri’s first win over Kentucky since 2014.

Rountree and Badie jump
Harrison Mevis and Grant McKinniss celebrate

Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis, right, celebrates alongside teammate Grant McKinniss after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the second half of Missouri's game against Kentucky Saturday in Columbia. McKinniss is a graduate transfer from Kentucky. 
Rountree tosses a sock to fans

Running back Larry Rountree III tosses a souvenir to fans as he heads off the field following Missouri's 20-10 victory over Kentucky Saturday in Columbia. Missouri will play Florida next week. 
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a photojournalism student at MU's School of Journalism. I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at ejreed@umsystem.edu

  • Fall 2020 photo editor. Previously staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you