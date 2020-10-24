PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers kick tail in first win over Wildcats in five seasons

Fans sit in the stands before the start of Missouri’s game against Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia. Fans could pay $50 for cutouts of themselves (or their pets) to be set up in Memorial Stadium for the game.
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak throws against Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia. Bazelak threw for 201 yards in his second start of the season as the Tigers beat the Wildcats 20-10 at Memorial Stadium. The win marked Missouri’s first victory over Kentucky since the 2014 season.
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III, right, celebrates with teammate Tyler Badie after scoring on a 1-yard run during the second half of Missouri’s game against Kentucky on Saturday. This was Missouri’s first win over Kentucky since 2014.
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III runs past Kentucky defenders during the first half of Missouri’s game against Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia. Rountree ran for 126 yards to move into third place on Missouri’s all-time career rushing leaders list.
Missouri wide receiver Micah Wilson is unable to catch a pass in the end zone during the second half of Missouri's game against Kentucky Saturday in Columbia. Wilson is a redshirt senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis, right, celebrates alongside teammate Grant McKinniss after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the second half of Missouri's game against Kentucky Saturday in Columbia. McKinniss is a graduate transfer from Kentucky.
Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, right, reaches for Kentucky running back Asim Rose Jr., left, during the first half Missouri's game against Kentucky on Saturday in Columbia. Bolton had seven tackles Saturday.
Missouri beat Kentucky for the first time since 2014 Saturday in another signature win for new coach Eliah Drinkwitz. This was Missouri's second straight win against a team ranked in the preseason Top 25.
Though Kentucky's defense only allowed seven points in its previous two games, Missouri scored 20 Saturday. Standout running back Larry Rountree III scored 12 of those and had 126 rushing yards. Rountree now has the third most career rushing yards in MU history.
Missouri will travel next week to take on Florida in the Sunshine State.