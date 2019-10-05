PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers Trample Trojans

Missouri defensive lineman Chris Turner (39) and linebacker Cale Garrett (47) prepare to rush the passer in the second quarter of the Tigers' Missouri game Saturday at Memorial Stadium against Troy. Garrett had two interceptions on the afternoon, one that he returned for a touchdown.
Missouri QB Kelly Bryant lies hurt on the ground after taking a big hit after throwing the ball during the end of the second quarter as the University of Missouri takes on Troy on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. Roughing the passer was called on the play and Bryant did not play for the rest of the game.
Missouri TE Albert Okweugbunam catches a jump ball over Troy DB Dell Pettus in the corner of the endzone as the Tigers take on Troy on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The catch was reviewed to see if Okweugbunam had a foot on the field and confirmed to extend the Tigers' second quarter lead lead 28-7.
From left, students Morgan Kluge, Shelby Salisbury and Dalton Bruge cheer on the Tigers in the first quarter as the University of Missouri takes on Troy University on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
The University of Missouri Tigers took down the Troy University Trojans 42-10 on Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Missouri defense held Troy to a total of 211 yards and forced two interceptions. Both came from linebacker Cale Garrett, one of which was returned for a touchdown, his third of the year. The Trojans found the end zone in their first drive of the game but were unable to capitalize on any drives after that, with their other three points coming in the third quarter. Kelly Bryant went 12 of 19 for 211 yards and three touchdowns, but left the field after suffering a left leg injury in the red zone on a scoring drive in the second half. Bryant had a rushing touchdown on the day as well. Questions revolved postgame around Bryant's health, but head coach Barry Odom had no comment. The Tigers will take on Ole Miss next week on Saturday, October 12, 2019 for homecoming in Columbia, Missouri.
