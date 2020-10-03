You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers trounced by Tennessee on the road

Missouri suffered a 35-12 loss to Tennessee in its first road game of the season. Quarterback Shawn Robinson started, but was replaced by redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak after two drives. Bazelak finished up the game for the Tigers, throwing 218 passing yards and one interception. Missouri will play LSU next week in Baton Rouge, La.

Connor Bazelak hands off to Jalen Knox

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak hands off to wide receiver Jalen Knox during the second quarter of Missouri's game against Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Missouri lost 35-12.
Eric Gray runs into the end zone

Tennessee running back Eric Gray runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the 21st-ranked Vols’ 35-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Gray had one rushing and one receiving touchdown for the Volunteers.

  • I am a photojournalism student at MU's School of Journalism. I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at ejreed@umsystem.edu

  • Fall 2020 photo editor. Previously staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu.

