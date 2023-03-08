Poorly timed penalties and missed blocks were all too common for Missouri’s offensive line in 2022. That didn’t sit well with veteran left tackle Javon Foster.
“We for sure take it personal,” Foster said. “It’s hard to fight back from that. So us being more clean this year will help us a lot.”
Foster, one of eight captains for the Tigers last season, felt that the number of penalties reflected poorly on him and that he let his teammates down by allowing it to happen. He said this despite, by all qualitative metrics and testimonials from those who would know, having an excellent individual season protecting quarterback Brady Cook’s blindside.
To fix it, Foster said the Tigers are working on improving accountability in the offensive line room, as well as playing more as a unit. In spring practice, Foster said the entire offensive line “punishes” itself when a player gets a penalty.
“I feel like there were a lot of plays (last season) where you have four guys doing the right thing, but there’s one guy that’s not on the same page,” sophomore Armand Membou said.
Missouri’s front five, a group currently projected to return four starters, knows it needs to be better in 2023.
“To me, attitude and mentality,” offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said when asked where he wants to see improvement from the unit. “Physicality. I think that’s something we can truly improve upon. Finishing blocks. Chasing the ball once it breaks the line of scrimmage. Being great at the little things. It doesn’t even take ability and talent.”
Physicality was a theme Johnson and the players harped on Tuesday. Missouri feels like it was missing the edge that made it one of the team’s strongest units in 2020 and 2021.
“I think that’s one thing that we need to definitely improve on,” veteran left guard Xavier Delgado said. “Just basically having that ‘nasty.’”
Johnson believes the experience the Tigers gained this past year by playing a redshirt freshman first-time starter in Connor Tollison at center and a true freshman in Membou at right tackle will help the group make those strides.
With a year of reps under their belts, Membou and Tollison can now better read defensive linemen’s stances and body language to anticipate what they’ll do, per Johnson’s explanation. He suspects they’ll be able to play faster, too, because they understand the offense better.
Johnson, and seemingly everyone else on the team, is excited about Membou’s potential in particular. He pointed out that very few offensive linemen in the country play well while taking meaningful snaps as a true freshman.
“He’s a strong, physical specimen,” Johnson said. “I was watching a one-on-one pass-rush rep yesterday, and he was crappy, but the ability that he has to recover and get out of a bad situation is unique with him because he’s so twitchy and athletic.”
Membou, who is entrenched at right guard this spring, feels like he’s a versatile player and didn’t make a big deal out of shifting inside. Though he played right tackle as a senior in high school, many saw him as a guard at the next level.
He has taken advantage of his time in the weight room this offseason, and he’s looking to build on what he learned in his first year. Part of what he learned is simply that he belongs.
“I was able to gain confidence and gain that trust in myself that I know I can play in this league,” Membou said. “Now, I’ve already done a lot of this stuff before, so I’m able to just transition easier.”
Currently starting at right tackle is Marcellus Johnson, a graduate transfer from Eastern Michigan. His defining characteristics are athleticism and twitchiness, and he adds to the veteran leadership in the room as well.
Johnson was a left tackle at Eastern Michigan, and his new similarly-named position coach said it’s more difficult than most would think to move from the left side of the offensive line to the right.
“I always tell people, if you’re a naturally right-handed writer ... or you throw a football with your right hand and then start doing it with your left hand, it’s gonna feel unique. It’s gonna feel awkward,” Marcus Johnson said.
Johnson is one of three graduate students, the others being Foster and Delgado, who used their “COVID years” and are projected to start on Missouri’s offensive line. Junior EJ Ndoma-Ogar could challenge for a role once he gets healthy, which he should before the end of spring camp.
Foster — who has appeared on several NFL watch lists — said that he didn’t even talk to any NFL personnel or receive a draft grade after the season. His focus was on helping Missouri take the next step.
“I felt like this could be the year that we can actually do it, man,” Foster said. “I feel like we just left so much stuff out on the field last year that I feel like this year is going to be the year.”