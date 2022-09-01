Missouri entered Thursday without much to work with regarding Matthew Downing’s play, but even with little to no film, the Tigers were able to force three turnovers in the first half, carrying momentum to a 52-24 win over the Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.

The Missouri defense picked off Downing three times in the first half for the first time in a season opener since 1982. Blake Baker’s play calling worked on all facets, allowing just 11 yards on the ground.

