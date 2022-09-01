Missouri entered Thursday without much to work with regarding Matthew Downing’s play, but even with little to no film, the Tigers were able to force three turnovers in the first half, carrying momentum to a 52-24 win over the Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.
The Missouri defense picked off Downing three times in the first half for the first time in a season opener since 1982. Blake Baker’s play calling worked on all facets, allowing just 11 yards on the ground.
“I think if you’re going to be a good defensive team, the first guy to the ball has got to make a tackle,” Drinkwitz said. “Especially in air raids, you can’t take away everything. You got to create one-on-one matchups.”
Sonny Cumbie’s offense didn’t air out the ball as much on the first drive but picked up back-to-back third downs to drive past half field for an early threat. Following a false start on third down, a Downing pass was tipped by defensive end Isaiah McGuire and intercepted by Jaylon Carlies.
With the game trending in the Tigers’ favor, coach Eli Drinkwitz’s offense couldn’t get much going against the Bulldogs’ defense, failing to gain much yardage on two screen plays. Brady Cook took a delay of game with Missouri electing to punt to Smoke Harris.
“We struggled early to find a rhythm,” Drinkwitz said. “We weren’t really in sync. But we were able to capitalize on the momentum the defense created.”
Harris showed off his elusiveness on a rather quiet night, returning the kick from inside the 10-yard line for 40-plus yards. The Bulldogs ate yardage but still didn’t open the field like Cumbie’s offense has in the past, instead settling for a 33-yard field goal.
In the next drive, Luther Burden saw his first collegiate touch on a 17-yard run out of the wildcat with Louisiana Tech meeting him at the line of scrimmage. The freshman powered through for the longest gain for the Tigers up to that point.
Baker’s defense didn’t offer an inch to his former team in its third drive. Missouri held Louisiana Tech within its own 5-yard line, forcing a punt attempt to stay on the same side of the field.
Cook made due on the ground, rushing for 10 yards, before finding Barrett Banister on the right-side of the field for 18. Cook ended his night 18 of 27 with 196 yards, a rushing touchdown and an interception.
Burden pounded eight more yards on the ground via a shovel pass with time expiring, paving way for Division II transfer Cody Schrader. The back took advantage of his early playing time with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to put Missouri up 7-3. Schrader picked up his first ever score for the Tigers, rushing for 70 yards on 17 attempts.
“I talked to (Schrader) six months ago when he first got here, and he was just excited to be here,” Cook said with a huge smile. “I don’t think he expected to go out there and play one tonight.”
Louisiana Tech quickly unraveled from there, with Downing throwing his second interception, this time to Joseph Charleston. Charleston, a transfer from Clemson, returned his first interception in a Missouri uniform 29 yards for a touchdown.
“I think that we’ve done a good really good job adapting to the system that they already had here,” Charleston said regarding the all of the transfers’ play.
Charleston was joined by his, Dakota, at the stand Thursday night. It was Dakota’s first game watching Joseph. Drinkwitz noted Dakota was celebrating in the locker room postgame with the team, calling it “a moment (Charleston) will have for the rest of his life.”
Downing tossed his third pick the following drive before finding his first success in the air later in the second quarter. The righty connected with tight end Griffin Hebert for a 75-yard touchdown pass in the lone play of the drive.
Finding three minutes of play between them and the half, the Tigers handed the ball to the Bulldogs on downs. Louisiana Tech drove past half field, but Jacob Barnes was short on a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have made it a one-score game.
With 29 seconds on the clock, Cook, Tauskie Dove and Elijah Young masterfully carried the Tigers to the red zone for Harrison Mevis to add three for the Tigers. Young, mixing in with Nathaniel Peat and Schrader, rushed for 34 yards on three carries. Peat rushed for 72 yards on eight carries with a touchdown, following a monstrous second half.
“We got three really good players and hopefully we can mix it in,” Drinkwitz said. “They all got their own strength. And I’ll be honest, I thought Cody (Schrader) and Nate (Peat) really created a lot on their own, yards after contact.”
Burden showed off much of his strength in the second quarter, pounding in a 5-yard catch in the flat with three broken tackles. In the third quarter, the freshman ran in his second touchdown, this time out of the wildcat. Burden ended his first collegiate action with 12 yards receiving and 31 on the ground.
“It’s just an easy way to get me the ball quick and easy in space,” Burden said.
Cook continued to kick the door open in the second half. The quarterback rushed in a 20-yard score to cap off a quiet third quarter, totaling 61 yards covered on the ground. Drinkwitz’s offense commands the quarterback to pick up two first downs with his legs each game, and Cook did that and more.
The Tigers knocked Downing out of the game late into the third quarter. Parker McNeil manned quarterback duties and slung a 64-yard touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen in the fourth quarter. McNeil threw a second touchdown with less than a minute to go in the fourth.
Jack Abraham was the first quarterback off the bench for Drinkwitz. The graduate transfer led a touchdown, ending in a rushing score for BJ Harris — the fifth different Tiger to cross into the end zone Thursday.
Missouri returns to the field Sept. 10 for a Week 2, Power Five test against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas. The contest is scheduled for 11 a.m.