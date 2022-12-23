TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri lined up short-handed in the defensive end room Friday, but that wasn’t the only depth being tested for the Tigers in their last contest of the 2022 season.

Shifting defensive tackles Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan to the edge, the Tigers were playing out of position and extending snaps to less experienced lineman.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you