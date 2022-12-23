TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri lined up short-handed in the defensive end room Friday, but that wasn’t the only depth being tested for the Tigers in their last contest of the 2022 season.
Shifting defensive tackles Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan to the edge, the Tigers were playing out of position and extending snaps to less experienced lineman.
Trajan Jeffcoat was out for Missouri on Friday. A team spokesperson said the defensive end didn’t practice much in the past week, “working through something.” In lieu of Jeffcoat and DJ Coleman and Isaiah McGuire, the pair that opted out, Johnny Walker Jr. and Tyrone Hopper were the starting bookends.
But Hopper’s final college game was short-lived. The sixth-year edge suffered a first-half shoulder injury, with it popping out again, the same ailment that kept him out of the Arkansas game. The Tigers were down to two scholarship defensive ends: Johnny Walker Jr. and Arden Walker.
The duo knew the Gasparilla Bowl would bring an increase in playing time, but without much depth to reinforce a thin position group, Robinson and Jernigan were moved to the edge for an increased number of series following the first quarter. Robinson knew earlier this week he’d have to extend to defensive end.
“That’s the hallmark of this team: They will do anything for each other to try to help us win,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “And for guys to learn the defensive end position in our defense is pretty difficult.”
Starting right guard Connor Wood and center Connor Tollison both went down with injuries in the first half, handing the reins to Mitchell Walters and Drake Heismeyer, respectively.
As the offensive line welcomed back a former starter in Walters, it also housed Heismeyer, who appeared in all 12 regular-season games, mostly on special teams. The pair was quick to draw penalties though, as Walters picked up a false start on his first snap and Heismeyer committed a false start on his second play.
Walters picked up a holding penalty on the final drive of the first half, while he and reserves were charged with five penalties. Drinkwitz saw his offensive shooting itself in the foot following each strike of momentum.
“We've got to go to the next play, and that stuff we will have to work on in order to get this fixed this spring and continue to improve,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m not going to criticize one person, one performance.”
On the same play that sidelined Tollison, the Tigers also lost wide receiver Tauskie Dove in what marked his final contest with the lone program he has played for the past five seasons.
Dove gingerly jogged on the sidelines a little after going down with what appeared to be a knee injury. The soon-to-be transfer wideout didn’t reel in a pass against Wake Forest; Dove and Tollison didn’t return.
“I’m disappointed that we had so many injuries tonight for our seniors that couldn’t finish the way they wanted to,” Drinkwitz said. “I told the underclassmen, it’s got to be fuel for their futures, for the future of our program, and we've got to keep progressing.”
Luther Burden III was also shaken up in the first half, heading to the locker room. The freshman wide receiver returned for the second half but didn’t field punts, handing the duties to Kris Abrams-Draine.
“I mean that’s football,” Drinkwitz said about injuries piling up. “It’s next man up.”
Looking toward the future
Freshman safety Isaac Thompson was listed as a backup to Joseph Charleston on Friday, gracing the depth chart for the first time this season. Thompson was raved for his improvements in practices leading up to the Gasparilla Bowl.
Thompson, who rose to a role on special teams against Florida six weeks into the season, battled an illness two weeks later and didn’t see much of the field after, appearing only against New Mexico State in a blowout.
On the opposite end, freshman safety Ja’Marion Wayne wasn’t listed as a backup for the first this season. Seen taking reps at his high school position, wide receiver, during bowl practices, Wayne returned to his roots as a wideout option for Missouri on Friday but didn’t see the field on offense.
“If you’re not learning from your mistakes, then you’re not getting better,” wide receiver Barrett Banister said. “And so just because we didn’t finish the way we wanted to doesn’t mean that these guys can take learning and examples from this and move on.”
Robinson accepted by East-West Shrine Bowl
Robinson was accepted to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the bowl announced Friday. Robinson, a senior, said last week he was still weighing options on whether he would declare for the NFL draft or return to Missouri for his final year of eligibility.
“It’s just really not the right time for me to make a decision,” Robinson said. “I think in the next week or two I’ll have something figured out.”
Remembering Leach
Missouri donned a “Mike” decal, with the "i" being a cowbell, on the back of its helmets Friday to honor late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. Drinkwitz wore a shirt pregame with Leach on the front and “Swing Your Sword,” a Leach quote, on the back.
Drinkwitz didn’t make it to Leach's funeral because of bowl preparation, but when he entered Raymond James Stadium, he looked at the pirate ship and thought about Leach. He said director of athletic equipment operations Mike Kurowski pulled off a miracle getting the shirt made in time.
“It was just a tribute to him — how much he’s meant to the game of college football and how much respect I have for him as a football coach, as a person," Drinkwitz said. "I think most people have said this, ‘There’s only going to be one Mike Leach.’ I just wanted to say thank you.”
Quick Hits
Long snapper Daniel Hawthorne returned for Missouri. The junior missed the last five games of the season with an undisclosed injury, but he did wear a splint on his left wrist on the sideline of the Arkansas game. He had his left wrist taped Friday.
- Freshman linebacker Carmycah Glass was on a kickoff for Missouri. The former three-star recruit missed the entire regular season following torso surgery.
- Missouri’s second drive of the game marked the longest field-goal drive in Gasparilla Bowl history, at 7 minutes, 57 seconds.
- Cook’s 29 completions tied the Gasparilla Bowl record.