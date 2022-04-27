Missouri’s legislature passed a resolution honoring soon-to-be Hall of Fame football coach Gary Pinkel on his 70th birthday Wednesday.
The resolution says the members of Missouri’s House of Representatives “hereby congratulate Gary Pinkel on his myriad achievements in college football, recognize him as the winningest coach in Missouri football history, and recognize that his leadership and success put Missouri on the college football map and gave the state’s flagship university hope and high expectations.”
It passed, with 142 representatives voting “yes” and one voting “present.”
Representative Kurtis Gregory, a former Missouri offensive lineman who played for Pinkel from 2005 to 2009, introduced the resolution. According to KOMU’s Chase Matteson, Pinkel did not speak at the podium when the legislature was recognizing him, as he became emotional.
Pinkel retired in 2015 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, but he’s still active in the mid-Missouri community. He operates the GP M.A.D.E foundation, which, according to its website, has donated more than $200,000 in scholarships for low-income students and has distributed more than $232,000 in grants to local organizations.
Pinkel has also stayed close with the MU football team, speaking to players multiple times after being invited to do so by both former coach Barry Odom and current coach Eliah Drinkwitz.