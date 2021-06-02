Former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel and all-purpose player Jeremy Maclin were included on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot released Wednesday. The ballot includes 78 players and seven coaches from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, as well as 99 players and 33 coaches from the NAIA and other NCAA divisions.
Pinkel coached the Tigers for 14 years, won five conference division titles and earned 10 bowl bids. He finished 6-4 in his career in bowl games.
Pinkel also coached at Toledo, amassing a 118-73 record in his time with the Rockets.
Maclin set a freshman-record for all-purpose yards in 2007, gaining 2,776 and scoring 16 touchdowns. He was the only player in Division I to score touchdowns in each of the all-purpose categories: receiving, rushing, kickoff returning and punt returning.
He earned All-American status in 2007 and 2008. In 2008, he broke the Tigers' single-season receiving records with 102 receptions, 13 touchdowns and 1,260 yards. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.