The National Football Foundation announced the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot Tuesday, and the University of Missouri and the state of Missouri are well-represented.
Most notably, former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel made his first appearance on the ballot.
Pinkel is the winningest coach in program history both at Missouri and Toledo, where he coached for 10 years before coming to MU. He finished a 25-year career with a 191-110-3 record. In his time at Toledo, Pinkel’s Rockets won the Mid-American Conference West Division three times and the MAC championship once. He was also named MAC coach of the year in 1995. He is in Toledo’s athletic hall of fame for his time as that program’s coach.
In 2001, after 10 seasons at Toledo, Pinkel took over a Missouri program that had finished 3-8 the season prior. By 2003, the Tigers were 8-5. In 15 seasons at MU, Pinkel’s teams finished with winning records 10 times, and were 6-4 in bowl appearances. Under Pinkel, the Tigers won five division titles between the Big 12 and the SEC, and he led the program to its first No. 1 ranking since 1970 during the 2007 season. In his time at MU, he had 26 former players selected in the NFL Draft.
Pinkel retired at the end of the 2015 after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He still resides in Columbia.
Of the Football Bowl Subdivision coaches on this year’s ballot, Pinkel has the most career victories. He was 191-110-3 over his 25 seasons as a head coach.
Pinkel did not return a phone call for comment Tuesday.
To be a Hall of Fame coaching candidate, one must be three full seasons removed from retirement or at least 75 years old if still active, and have been a head coach for at least 10 seasons and 100 games with at least a .600 career winning percentage.
No former MU players made this year’s ballot, but 11 Missouri players and coaches have been enshrined previously. They include coaches Bill Roper, Don Faurot, Frank Broyles, Dan Devine, and players Paul Christman, Darold Jenkins, Bob Steuber, Ed Travis, Johnny Roland, Roger Wehrli and Kellen Winslow.
Most FBS players with Missouri ties on this year’s ballot played for the state’s two NFL franchises — the Kansas City Chiefs and the former St. Louis Rams — with the exception of Josh Heupel. It’s the second consecutive year Heupel, who was an assistant coach at Missouri from 2016-17, has appeared on the ballot as a player.
Heupel, currently the head coach at Central Florida, played for Oklahoma in 1999 and 2000. He was a consensus All-American in 2000 and the Walter Camp Player of the Year. He also finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting that season. After a two-year OU career, he left as a member of a national championship team, holding several program passing records.
After two years in the NFL, Heupel returned to the college level to begin his coaching career. He spent a decade of his coaching career at his alma mater, with the exception of 2005, which he spent at Arizona. After working his way up to offensive coordinator, Heupel was fired from OU in 2015, and went on to spend one season at Utah State, then two at MU.
During his time with the Tigers, he coached current Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. He accepted the UCF job just before MU’s appearance in the 2017 Texas Bowl.
Other FBS players on the ballot with Missouri ties include Eric Bieniemy, Tony Gonzalez and James Laurinaitis.
Although he played for Colorado in college and spent nine NFL seasons with San Diego, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, Bieniemy has spent the last seven years on Andy Reid’s Chiefs staff. He was the offensive coordinator for the 2020 Super Bowl champions.
Gonzalez played college football at Cal, but spent the bulk of his Hall of Fame NFL career with the Chiefs. Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American at Ohio State, and spent seven seasons with the St. Louis Rams.
Five other names with in-state ties also are on the ballot.
Dwight Reed coached the Lincoln Tigers in Jefferson City from 1949 to 1971. In that time, he won three conference titles and coached 93 All-Americans across four sports — football, men’s and women’s track and men’s basketball. He was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2008.
Non-FBS players on the ballot include Truman State’s Chris Hegg, Missouri Southern State’s Terron Jackson, and Northwest Missouri State’s Tony Miles.
Lastly, UCONN’s John Dorsey spent four season as the Chiefs’ general manager. He was named a first-team All-American for the Huskies in 1983.
Approximately 12,000 ballots went out by email to the National Football Foundation membership and current Hall of Famers on Tuesday. Their votes will go to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will select the class.
The announcement of the eventual inductees will be made sometime in early 2021.