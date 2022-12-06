Gary Pinkel at College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Vegas

Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel speaks during the press conference ahead of Tuesday night’s induction ceremony for the College Football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

 Melissa Macatee/National Football Foundation

When Gary Pinkel opened a box earlier this year, he balled.

The former Missouri coach opened a package he thought was a regular fan asking for an autograph, but instead, it was a commemorative football letting him know he had been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

