When Gary Pinkel opened a box earlier this year, he balled.
The former Missouri coach opened a package he thought was a regular fan asking for an autograph, but instead, it was a commemorative football letting him know he had been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
“It was absolutely overwhelming to me when it happened,” Pinkel said.
The ball broke down the small percentage of coaches and players that make it to the Hall of Fame, and when he finished reading the statistics and “Welcome to the club,” Pinkel fell to the ground.
Pinkel’s wife, Missy, came running into the room from their bedroom worried something happened to her husband. In a quick panic, she rushed asking what was wrong. Gary handed her the football to read, which sparked enthusiastic screams from Missy.
“I think the other thing, too, is for me, this is about a lot more than Gary Pinkel,” he said. “This is about all my football staff, all the people that worked for me, all the people who support help in academics to those who support help in player development, and I can go on and on and on.”
The winningest coach in Missouri and Toledo history was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Only two other collegiate football coaches reached the feat he did at two schools — Bear Bryant and Steve Spurrier.
Pinkel knew from his first day at Toledo where he wanted to take a program after working under Don James at Washington. Pinkel felt like he surrounded himself with good people, good coaches and good players — who he taught more than football.
“It’s so important that we want our players to become better young men,” Pinkel said. “And we did that. I talked to my players about dating and how to treat women with respect (and) about values. So, it was a heck of a lot more than winning football games.”
But Pinkel’s goal was never to be in the Hall of Fame.
“My goal was just in the win of games to keep my job,” Pinkel said. “But at the end of the day, I am deeply honored.”
Pinkel saw his role with Missouri and Toledo as the figure to bring the best players and coaches together in order to build a winning program.
The three-time conference coach of the year —twice in the Mid-American Conference at Toledo and once in the SEC at Missouri — reiterated that he wouldn’t be where he is without his former players and staff.
But where Pinkel’s love for the game grew was from the first NFL game he attended when he was 13 or 14 years old. Arriving a little late to the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Baltimore Colts with his father, George, he stumbled into Vince Lombardi — who a young Gary Pinkel spotted right away as he exited his car.
Everyone stopped what they were doing to look at the legendary coach, who was donning a large Russian hat. Lombardi approached Pinkel, patting his hand on his back and walking with him.
Lombardi asked if he played football, and Pinkel responded, “I will.” Lombardi asked if he was doing well in school, and Pinkel responded, “I will.”
“I guess I was meant to coach at the end of the day,” Pinkel said. “That was a very meaningful day. And then my dad said to me that exact same thing. When he walked away and said goodbye, he said, ‘Well, maybe you’ll be a coach someday.’”
From his high school coach Dick Fortner to James at Washington, Pinkel learned to be more than a coach. He learned to be a role model and a fatherly figure to his players, giving advice even at times when they weren’t wanting to hear it.
Since his coaching career came to a close, Pinkel’s GP M.A.D.E. Foundation has raised just shy of $10 million in four years. His foundation assists kids batting life-threatening illness or physical challenges while also looking to provide scholarships to those in need.
“I’m doing something significant,” Pinkel said. “Playing golf isn’t significant. I’ve helped kids and worked with kids my whole life. And with Missy’s guidance and saying, ‘Hey, listen, go for it.’ It’s been great.”
Besides coaching, Pinkel’s No. 1 goal is to influence those that come into his life. He was never fired. And he once received a standing ovation after saying that at a speaking engagement.
“It’s been emotional,” Pinkel said. “It took me about two months to kind of settle down a little bit ... It’s humbling. I’ve always wanted to make a difference.”
Winning games carried Pinkel’s career. It carried it to the level that he could impact those he encountered that weren’t just on the gridiron, providing medical assistance to children in need and providing an avenue for them to receive an education.