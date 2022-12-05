Gary Pinkel, the winningest coach in MU football history, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during the 64th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The awards dinner will stream on ESPN3 at 9 p.m. CST.
Pinkel is one of three coaches in this year’s class. He amassed a 191-110-3 record across his years coaching at Toledo (1991-2000) and Missouri (2001-15). He went 118-73 with the Tigers, helping Missouri to 10 bowl appearances and five conference division titles, split between the SEC East and Big 12 North.