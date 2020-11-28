Sarah Fuller was packing for Thanksgiving break Monday. Then she got a phone call from Vanderbilt associate soccer coach Ken Masuhr.
Masuhr was calling because, with several Vanderbilt special teams contributors unavailable because of COVID-19 and contact tracing, Vanderbilt football needed a kicker.
Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason saw the senior goalkeeper in net for the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship Sunday and knew she was the team’s best option.
Within an hour of the call, Fuller was at the football facilities and practiced with the team throughout the week.
Ultimately, she was the only Vanderbilt kicker who traveled to Columbia and booted her way into history with a squib kick to open the second half, becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five college football game.
“Honestly, I haven’t taken a second to soak it all in,” Fuller said. “I just think it’s incredible that I am able to do this. All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there, because there were times I struggled in sports, but I am so thankful I stuck with it. I just want to say literally you can do anything you set your mind to.”
Fuller appeared for just that one play, a 30-yard kickoff that Missouri safety Mason Pack fell on top of, but it wasn’t about the play or the final score. With one kick, she inspired countless women around the country, including Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s four daughters, who were watching Saturday.
“Anytime you break a barrier or do something, it’s to be commended,” Drinkwitz said. “It takes courage to do that. And for her to have the courage to come out Monday and be a part of a football team knowing that it’s going to be a barrier broken, that’s awesome.”
“Girl dads come up to me, and they’re like, ‘You are inspiring my little girls, and I want them to know that they can do anything, and you’re just proving that point,’” Fuller said. “I think that has been the coolest thing.”
One fan in attendance held up a sign at Memorial Stadium that read, “I’m a Missouri fan, but … Go Sarah Go. Break that glass ceiling.”
Fuller’s impact was also felt in the locker room. During halftime, she spoke to the team, challenging the Commodores to energize the sidelines. In fact, she carried that energy. Quarterback Mike Wright said there were plays in the first half when Fuller was the only player yelling.
“You can take a leader out of their sport, but at the end of the day, she’s still a leader,” Wright said. “We came out of halftime with a different mindset.”
Wright took to Twitter on Friday after several people had insulted Fuller, wanting to show that the team was behind her.
“She’s a part of our team, so I took that personally,” Wright said. “I wanted to make sure everybody knew that Sarah was a part of this team, Sarah is a Vanderbilt football player. It just felt like something I needed to do.”
Mason said that he “wasn’t about making statements” and that the move to bring Fuller onto the roster was about filling a need. During practice this week, Fuller said that her longest successful field goal try was from 38 yards.
Missouri’s 41-0 trouncing of the Commodores wouldn’t normally be prime television. But before either team took the field Saturday, Fuller drew the attention of NBA superstar LeBron James, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and USA women’s soccer captain Megan Rapinoe.
Earlier in the week, Mason said “she was a pretty good option” but didn’t specify if she would be used. So when she lined up in the second half under a helmet that read “Play Like a Girl,” it captured the eyes of the sports world.
“It was a special moment for Sarah Fuller,” Mason said. “She’s fantastic. A champ is a champ. We were lucky to have her here today. I think our young players will learn a lot from being here.”
And does she want to kick for Vanderbilt next week against Georgia?
“I would love to,” Fuller said. “I would love to go out there and score a field goal.”