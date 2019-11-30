The community of former and current players, as well as fans, in and around the University of Missouri reacted quickly Saturday to the news about the firing of Barry Odom.
From former Tigers ...
Former receiver Jeremy Maclin:
Don’t agree with this at all https://t.co/8phu93KxLk— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) November 30, 2019
Former linebacker Sean Weatherspoon:
Today @MizzouFootball fired one of the greatest men that I know. I don’t support this at all! Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe Barry Odom has more wins than any former coach in 4 years at Mizzou. Ncaa ban up held and a True Son becomes the scapegoat. Smh! Good luck BO!— Sean Weatherspoon (@SeanWSpoon56) November 30, 2019
If this isn’t a PR move bc of the Ncaa bowl game ban then I guess @MizzouFootball woke up and said we’re underachieving, and that’s solely on BO! It’s gonna be hard to find a coach that’ll be able to legitimately challenge in the SEC East right away.— Sean Weatherspoon (@SeanWSpoon56) November 30, 2019
Sterk getting his own hire is fine. But the odds are it won’t change overnight. Before ‘05 when was the last time Mizzou had bowl game success? Now it seems as if we EXPECT to go to the SEC title game and a Post NYD bowl. We ain’t Bama! Wake up! It ain’t easy folks!— Sean Weatherspoon (@SeanWSpoon56) November 30, 2019
Former offensive tackle Paul Adams tweeted "Thank you @Coach_Odom."
Current players gave their thoughts and thanks to Odom as well.
Senior punt returner Richaud Floyd tweeted, "Forever a fan of Coach Barry Odom. They f----- up that decision. The program that gets him will be lucky."
Senior linebacker Cale Garrett:
@Coach_Odom thank you for everything you’ve done for a program and for myself. Without you, I would have never had the opportunity to play in a Mizzou uniform. You have had a tremendous impact on my life well beyond football.— Cale (@cale_garrett) November 30, 2019
Senior cornerback DeMarkus Acy:
@Coach_Odom Love you and Respect you Coach 🖤💛 #MIZ pic.twitter.com/CAncFCtqgU— D.Acy™ (@DeMarkusAcy2) November 30, 2019
Senior safety Khalil Oliver:
Thank you @Coach_Odom pic.twitter.com/FCYWErZ0Z3— Khalil Oliver (@Deramus26) November 30, 2019
Fans also weighed in with differing opinions of whether it was the right timing or not.
Sucks to see Odom get fired because he's a good dude, but this was the right move. You gotta try and not be mediocre, and that's what Mizzou Football had become.— Josh Sims (@JoshSims37) November 30, 2019
I’m sure Barry #Odom was a real nice guy and he represented Mizzou well with his presence. But True Son or not, it’s time to face the facts: Going 6-6 and losing to to Wyoming, Vandy, Kentucky, and Tennessee with the talent he had was beyond unacceptable and definitely fireable.— Zach Berman (@bermanzbb) November 30, 2019
The firing of Barry Odom had to happen, this season was a huge letdown. He was a great person and wish he could have kept the momentum going but 6 wins ain’t going to cut it with this schedule and talent on that roster. Mizzou needs to make a splash.— Sterling Holmes (@HomestretchKC) November 30, 2019
The players and alumni who do nothing but speak for Coach Odom clearly undersell #Mizzou's potential as a program and are fine settling for mediocrity. This program was close to the National Title and CFP multiple times in the past decade. MIZ can be more if we recognize that.— Sam Hohenstein (@SamHoSTL) November 30, 2019
Let’s be clear: Barry Odom left Mizzou football in an unequivocally better spot than he inherited. Hopefully the next ball coach can do the same with as much class and dignity as the man before him.— Trey Overstreet (@Coach_Ostreet) November 30, 2019
Mizzou fires Odom after going 25-25 in 4 seasons https://t.co/b6vyTSUy5RDisgraceful. This man straightens out a program in the THE best FB conference goes 6-6 and gets fired?— Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) November 30, 2019
Missouri fired Barry Odom huh? That’s rough, played at Missouri, two degrees from Missouri, coached/worked at Missouri in some capacity for like 20 years. He might make a really good defensive coordinator for someone next year.— Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) November 30, 2019
Sorry, but I am not going to celebrate a coach being fired during the Holiday season. Especially one who loved his alma mater like Odom did Missouri. #MizzouFootball #Mizzou https://t.co/wFvInHS4wO— Augie Nash (@AugieNash) November 30, 2019
Athletic director Jim Sterk fired Odom Saturday after a 6-6 season. Odom finishes with a 25-25 overall record over his four years leading the Tigers.