Cale Garrett shows off a big grin (copy)

Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett, shown here against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 14, was among current and former Tigers' players responding on social media to the firing of Barry Odom on Saturday.

 Emmalee Reed/Missourian

The community of former and current players, as well as fans, in and around the University of Missouri reacted quickly Saturday to the news about the firing of Barry Odom.

From former Tigers ...  

Former receiver Jeremy Maclin: 

Former linebacker Sean Weatherspoon: 

Former offensive tackle Paul Adams tweeted "Thank you @Coach_Odom." 

Current players gave their thoughts and thanks to Odom as well. 

Senior punt returner Richaud Floyd tweeted, "Forever a fan of Coach Barry Odom. They f----- up that decision. The program that gets him will be lucky."

Senior linebacker Cale Garrett: 

Senior cornerback DeMarkus Acy: 

Senior safety Khalil Oliver: 

Fans also weighed in with differing opinions of whether it was the right timing or not.

Athletic director Jim Sterk fired Odom Saturday after a 6-6 season. Odom finishes with a 25-25 overall record over his four years leading the Tigers. 

  Nick Kelly is a Missouri football reporter for the Columbia Missourian.

  • Community Outreach Team Member, Fall 2019 Studying Convergence: Emerging Media Reach me at rebekahdwilliams@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom (573) 882-5700.

