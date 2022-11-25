Mekhi Miller reached back behind him with everything he had.
The situation was clear. Missouri had third-and-4 on its own 20 with just more than two minutes to go, up 29-27. If the Tigers didn’t convert, they would punt the ball back to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. If they did, they could all but run out the clock.
Miller, a true freshman from Overland Park, Kansas, ran a slant pattern from the slot. The throw from Cook was behind him. Somehow, Miller adjusted his body and snatched the ball out of the air, securing control and gaining 22 yards. Arkansas stopped Missouri on the next series, but by then it was too little, too late.
Missouri won 29-27. Missouri won the Battle Line Trophy. And Missouri is going bowling.
"We just wanted it so bad," Drinkwitz said. "We try not to make it bigger than it was, but at the end of the day, we knew we were playing for one more."
The route Drinkwitz called for Miller is in the playbook for Barrett Banister, Missouri's third-down ace, if Banister is available, but he wasn't. Banister was out with an injury, and Miller delivered.
"I was actually talking to Barrett (before the play)," Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett said. "Barrett's like, 'Dom, we need this.' I was like, 'Calm down, we got it. Mekhi will do his thing.' And Mekhi did his thing!"
Miller’s clutch reception wasn’t even his first big play of the game. He got a hand on a Razorbacks punt to give Missouri the ball at the Arkansas 36, though the Tigers squandered the opportunity and the drive ended in a missed field goal.
The Tigers struggled to put the game away offensively, but Missouri’s defense and special teams came up with play after play in the late third, early fourth quarters to keep Arkansas in the rear view. For example, Kristian Williams demolished KJ Jefferson at Arkansas’ 4-yard line for Missouri’s sixth sack of the day, forcing a long third down.
Earlier, Daylan Carnell followed Missouri’s touchdown drive with his second interception in as many weeks. Jefferson escaped an Isaiah McGuire sack, scrambling to his right, but he threw an ill-advised pass that Carnell easily picked off.
McGuire missed that sack, but he had two early in the game. They weren't cheap sacks, either; the senior blew by his blocker both times. Drinkwitz revealed after the game that McGuire separated his AC joint during the win over New Mexico State, but he played anyway.
"He's a force now," Drinkwitz said. "He's a force up front. For him to come back after an AC separation and put his teammates first, put this team first, put this rivalry first, put the state first instead of saying, 'Well, I had a really good year. I could opt out, save for the NFL and all that.' He just wanted it."
Elsewhere in the secondary, Ennis Rakestraw committed a pass interference penalty — one that he disagreed with — in the late third quarter. He responded three plays later by breaking up a Jefferson pass to stop the Razorbacks on third-and-goal at the 2-yard line, holding Arkansas to a field goal, an event that would prove to be the difference in the game.
"One thing about E is he's gonna be calm," safety Jaylon Carlies said. "Of course, we didn't agree with the call that happened, but he's not gonna let that get to him. He's gonna keep playing his game, and he forced that PBU and that was huge."
While Missouri’s offense went cold in the second half, the Tigers — Cook in particular — put together their best performance of the season for much of the game.
Cook totaled 380 yards of offense, putting up big numbers both on the ground and through the air. From the first play of the game, he was a threat with his legs, finishing with a game-high 138 rushing yards.
"I felt pretty good out there," Cook said. "Obviously, a lot of things to improve on, keep working and just recreate the process like every other week. I was pretty happy to get moving a little bit in the first half with my legs and convert on a couple big plays."
Through the air, Cook had his best day against a Power Five opponent with 9.3 yards per attempt. Lovett accounted for most of the production, with six catches for 130 yards including more than one key conversion on third and fourth down.
Cook and Lovett connected on a 55-yard back-shoulder deep ball on which Lovett adjusted to make the play and Cook tossed a perfect ball under pressure. Drinkwitz said he was more aggressive through the air because he felt like he could take advantage of Arkansas' pass defense.
"I'm not trying to throw shade on anybody, but they're ranked 100-something in pass defense," Drinkwitz said. "I felt like we could hold up up front, felt like our wide receivers are good."
Mookie Cooper got involved as well, catching three passes for 45 yards. Those were his first touches since Oct. 22 against Vanderbilt.
"He keeps his head down and works no matter what, even when things don't go his way or he doesn't get the amount of targets he wants," Cook said. "He just kept his head down and worked. I was glad to get him the ball tonight. He deserved it."
The Tigers’ defense came out firing with the McGuire sacks, but Missouri went down at halftime because it couldn’t get off the field on third down in the first half. Arkansas converted four third downs before halftime, allowing the Razorbacks to take a 21-20 lead into the break.
Jefferson went to work through the air, showcasing his dual-threat ability after a touchdown run in the first quarter. He threw two touchdowns, one a 50-50 ball to receiver Matt Landers and the other a wheel route to Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.
However, the Tigers took the lead back with a touchdown to Luther Burden in the third quarter. Drinkwitz called the "get the ball to Luther and let him figure it out" play, and it worked, as it often does. Burden made one man miss and ran to the end zone for his ninth score of the season.
Because Missouri's defense adjusted, the Tigers didn't relinquish the lead again.
"We just had to buckle down," McGuire said, "I felt like we just had to settle down as a defense. We knew that wasn't us. We knew we had to get that little extra effort each and every play, and it showed today."
Missouri finds out Dec. 4 — after Championship Saturday — in which bowl game it will play.