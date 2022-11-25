Arkansas Missouri Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs past Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr. during the second quarter of the Tigers' 29-27 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Cook ran all over the field for the Tigers, finishing with 138 yards and a touchdown on the ground, as they gained bowl eligibility with the victory.

 L.G. Patterson - freelancer, FR23535 AP

Mekhi Miller reached back behind him with everything he had.

The situation was clear. Missouri had third-and-4 on its own 20 with just more than two minutes to go, up 29-27. If the Tigers didn’t convert, they would punt the ball back to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. If they did, they could all but run out the clock.

