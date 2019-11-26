Reactions to the NCAA denying Missouri's appeal were not limited to those around the school.
Various Missouri politicians have chimed in with their thoughts on the punishments imposed upon the football, baseball and softball programs.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted his disproval of the results in a thread.
"I strongly disagree with the NCAA’s decision today to uphold the excessive and inconsistent sanctions previously handed down to the University of Missouri," Parson said.
"I am especially disappointed that the university’s efforts to cooperate and assist in resolving this matter were not taken into serious account. Significant reforms to the NCAA’s role in intercollegiate athletics are long overdue.
"As a Mizzou sports fan, I will continue to cheer for Mizzou’s student athletes as they represent their school and our state."
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., released the following statement:
“The NCAA made the absolute wrong decision here. The facts in this case clearly do not support these unfair, unwarranted sanctions. The University of Missouri did the right thing by self-reporting the actions of the tutor and a small number of players. The NCAA is punishing current players for actions that occurred years ago and they had nothing to do with. I will continue to support Chancellor Cartwright, Athletic Director Jim Sterk, and UM System President Mun Choi as they press for badly-needed reforms to the NCAA’s enforcement process. I hope Mizzou fans will join me in expressing our pride in all of the athletes who work hard every day to be the best at what they do. We are cheering for you.”
State Sen. Caleb Rowden, who represents Missouri's 19th District, which includes Columbia, sent out a scathing tweet following the announcement.
"The NCAA is a fraud — a wolf in sheep's clothing that values self-interest over the well being of their member institutions and students," Rowden's tweet read.
Rowden also included an open letter to the NCAA in the tweet.
This story will continue to be updated as more reactions come in.