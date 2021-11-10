Redshirt freshman quarterback Brady Cook wasn’t going to reveal whether he’ll play on Saturday against South Carolina. He did, however, provide insight into the first week of his college football career in which he knew he would play in the game.
“I kind of figured it out Sunday that I was going to play against the No. 1 team, Georgia, the following week,” Cook said. “So I just got to work that Sunday into Monday and just prepared like any other week.”
The first person Cook called when he heard the news: his brother-in-law Ben.
“I tell him everything, so I called him,” Cook said. “I was like, ‘Hey, I think I’m gonna get an opportunity this weekend, so it’s time to prepare and maybe I’ll see you at the game.’”
Cook split time with true freshman Tyler Macon, for whom fans clamored to be the full-time starter, even when redshirt sophomore Connor Bazelak was healthy. Cook said he doesn’t pay attention to the opinions of people outside the building.
Alternating with Macon a couple drives at a time, Cook didn’t get comfortable against the dominant Bulldogs’ defense until relatively late in the game.
“I think I really got into a rhythm there, third quarter, into the fourth quarter,” Cook said. “Those two drives, I don’t know how many plays those drives were, but it felt like I was able to get out there, kind of get a feel for the offense.”
Cook and Macon couldn’t have stepped into a more difficult situation for their first start. Never mind Georgia’s ridiculously good defense — Sanford Stadium is ferocious for opposing offenses and the 92 thousand-plus crowd makes things especially difficult pre-snap.
Center Michael Maietti, who shoulders much of the responsibility in adjusting protection, said that both young signal-callers exceeded his expectations.
“I’m really proud of those two,” Maietti said. “They went into a really tough environment and took command of that huddle, and they really did a good job of communicating with [the offensive line].”
Hicks looks to make impact down the stretch
Redshirt junior Chuck Hicks, who was granted immediate eligibility after transferring from Wyoming in August, earned his first snaps on defense against Georgia.
“The progress is there,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “Again, he’s still learning the system. I like what he’s doing in practice.”
Hicks has been trying to catchup with his teammates throughout the season, which he said has been a challenge given that he wasn’t in Columbia for fall camp. He does live with Blaze Alldredge, though, which has helped him get up to speed.
“It was gonna take me a couple weeks to earn it,” Hicks said. “The guys in the linebacker room, they help me all the time.”
Wilks said that the Tigers need to find ways to get Hicks involved in the game more, which might prove crucial against South Carolina. The Gamecocks’ tight ends, Jaheim Bell and Nick Muse, have created mismatches all season. A linebacker like Hicks, who can move well according to Wilks, could help defend them.
“In this league, they try to spread you out so much and try to create that mismatch with the linebackers, so that’s one of the great qualities that he has out in space,” Wilks said.