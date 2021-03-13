Just a visit. Explore the city, check out the campus, spend the night and leave.
That’s what Missouri football left tackle Zeke Powell had in mind when he first visited Columbia and the Missouri football team last July. But that’s not the way it would unfold.
“I didn’t even know I was staying when I came out here,” Powell said. “I thought it was a visit, more or less, and then they told me, ‘nah, I’m here for good.’”
Rather than spend just a day in Columbia, Powell signed with the Tigers on the spot, and the team put him up in a hotel until he could find a place to live in town. Powell said a big part of his decision was the chance to play for coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
“If I had not went Power 5, I was going to App State to be with Drink anyway, because I liked Drink before I came here,” Powell said. “I played against him in South Alabama and I wanted to go to App State, and luckily God put a few pieces together and he happened to be at Power 5 which was my goal, in Mizzou, so it was an easy fit for me.”
After the unexpected signing, Powell played nine games in the 2020 season. With that experience in hand, he believes a full offseason to train will benefit him and the team moving into the fall.
“I came out here just raw, and there was (COVID-19) and everything,” Powell said. “It helps me and my team for me to have the whole entire spring and offseason to prepare.”
Drinkwitz seeks better camaraderie
Drinkwitz said that everyone that plays in the Southeastern Conference requires talent, and that success comes in the details. One detail that the Tigers are focused on in the spring is building “camaraderie.”
“We’ve focused on three goals,” Drinkwitz said. “One, individual player development, two, foundations of offense, defense and special teams schemes and third is camaraderie.”
Drinkwitz doesn’t believe that there was a lack of spirit in the program in the 2020 season but is looking for any edge the program can gain as the fall approaches.
“I didn’t necessarily think we didn’t have it last year,” Drinkwitz said. “I just think, what’s gonna be the separator?
“The best teams I’ve always been on were associated with — the ones that win championships — have a level of camaraderie and trust and fun that they have playing for each other that helps them be successful.”
Offensive lineman Powell said one way he’s achieving this is by switching up who he spends time with.
“I’ll hang with offensive linemen all the time, but you don’t get the chance to get special teams players hanging with offensive linemen, kickers hanging with quarterbacks,” Powell said. “We just try to build the diversity and have everybody on one chord, one sound.”
Macon, Reeves receive their numbers
Freshman quarterback Tyler Macon and freshman cornerback Zxaequan Reeves are the latest players to receive their numbers from spring practice. Macon will don the number 10 and Reeves 30.
“Tyler was our offensive player of the day on Thursday’s practice,” Drinkwitz said. “He just had his best day taking care of the football and putting the ball where he needed to and understanding and learning the offense.”