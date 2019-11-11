The Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning that the Missouri-Tennessee game on Saturday, Nov. 23, will have a 6:30 p.m. CST kickoff time on the SEC Network. It will be the Tigers' final home game of 2019.

Missouri's remaining schedule is set now in terms of game times and TV networks. The Tigers kick off at 11 a.m. this Saturday against Florida on CBS, then at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 against Arkansas in Little Rock. That will be their final game of the season, unless they become bowl eligible and the bowl ban on the team is lifted by the NCAA.

Missouri romped past Tennessee 50-17 in Knoxville last season.

  • Bennett Durando covers Missouri football for the Columbia Missourian. He is an MU junior from St. Louis, studying sports journalism. Reach him at bdurando@outlook.com, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

