Missouri’s Pro Day — where each departing Tigers senior hoping to enter the NFL will look to stand out for teams — is Friday. Here’s a complete guide to the morning ahead.
When is it?
Check-in time starts at 8 a.m. Friday, and field drills go from 9:15-11:30 a.m.
Who is participating?
In alphabetical order:
- Linebacker Blaze Alldredge
- Running back Tyler Badie
- Defensive tackle Akiel Byers
- Wide receiver Keke Chism
- Guard Case Cook
- Running back Dawson Downing
- Cornerback Akayleb Evans
- Cornerback Allie Green IV
- Center Michael Maietti
- Punter Grant McKinniss
- Wide receiver D’ionte “Boo” Smith
- Edge rusher Chris Turner
- Defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside
- Wide receiver Michah Wilson
What will they do?
Players will go through measurements (height/weight, arm length and the all-important hand size) behind closed doors, where they’ll also do the vertical and broad jumps, as well as the bench press.
After that, media will be able to view the field drills. These include the 40-yard dash, three-cone, shuttle and position drills.
McKinniss only will punt, with Smith catching his punts.
Who could get drafted?
Badie and Evans almost certainly will. They’re both viewed as early-to-mid Day 3 picks, maybe late Day 2 in a best-case scenario.
Badie’s production, contact balance and receiving ability will get him drafted, despite a good-not-great Relative Athletic Score (RAS, which combines a player’s size, speed, explosiveness and agility and gives them a score relative to every other player at their position since 1987) of 6.83.
Evans, on the other hand, had an excellent combine, with a RAS of 9.63. That ranked No. 67 out of 1806 cornerbacks since 1987. Neither Badie nor Evans bench pressed at the Combine, but both will at Missouri’s Pro Day.
Outside of those two, Green and Maietti rank highest on Mockdraftable’s consensus big board, which takes each notable big board on the internet and uses them to give each player a composite ranking.
Green has NFL size at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, but he’s seen as someone who won’t be ready to contribute for a couple of years. Maietti is the opposite — he’s undersized, but he was one of, if not the SEC’s best center and Missouri’s coaching staff swears by him as a potential pro contributor.
Maietti’s measurements and field tests will be crucial. If he can put on weight and maintain the athleticism that made him so effective blocking outside zone runs for Badie, a team might take a shot on him late in the draft.
Who will we hear from after drills are done?
Interviews will be conducted “at the discretion of each participant,” per an MU spokesperson. If players choose to speak to the media, they’ll speak to the media.
So far, six players have committed to speak to the media, but there could be more.