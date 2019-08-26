If you’re tired of reading stories about who’s getting better at Missouri football’s fall camp, good news: camp is over and the Tigers are less than one week away from their 2019 season opener at Wyoming on Saturday.
That means the games are close enough to take a final stab at what Missouri’s depth chart will look like to start the season, based on observations from the last three weeks of practices and what MU coach Barry Odom has said over the course of that time.
The Missourian shares its projections for the defense’s Week 1 depth chart, plus special teams.
Defensive Tackles
No. 1s: Jordan Elliott, Kobie Whiteside
No. 2s: Akial Byers, Markell Utsey
Others: Darius Robinson, Chris Daniels, Antar Thompson, Isaiah McGuire
In Missouri’s final game of the 2018 regular season, Jordan Elliott showed flashes of what the Tigers could expect from the future of their interior pass rush. Seniors Terry Beckner Jr. and Walter Palmore had the starting jobs locked up last year, but Elliott, a Texas transfer and former four-star recruit, went off for three sacks in a Senior Day shutout of Arkansas.
Elliott is very much the face of the MU defensive line in 2019, and one of the faces of the team as a whole. And no one better embodies the offseason discipline of the defensive tackles: Elliott lost 30 pounds on a rigorous diet that set the example for his fellow prospective starter, Kobie Whiteside, to lose close to the same amount.
Both are under 300 pounds now, and the muscle-to-fat ratio is much more favorable. Missouri has prioritized weight loss and being in better shape, even at the position that traditionally features the biggest players on the defensive line.
Increasing endurance may be necessary because the Tigers don’t have much experience or depth at defensive tackle. Elliott and Whiteside have five career sacks between them (three of them in that Arkansas game), and Missouri has even more projects behind the two first-time starters.
Junior Akial Byers has been working on his quickness in an effort to play more defensive end, and Chris Daniels has been in a solo workout program during practices all fall to lose weight.
That said, Odom recently highlighted Darius Robinson as one of the freshmen who has stood out most at fall camp. Robinson is sure to get reps in at least four games and might not even be redshirted. MU needs all the help it can get to replace the duo of Beckner and Palmore.
Defensive Ends
No. 1s: Chris Turner, Jatorian Hansford
No. 2s: Tre Williams, Akial Byers Others: Sci Martin Jr., Trajan Jeffcoat, Franklin Agbasimere, Z’Core Brooks
It’s plausible that by the end of the season, Missouri’s starters at defensive end could both be different from the starters currently expected for Week 1. This is perhaps the murkiest position group on the roster — offense or defense — and it’s one of the most crucial after a 2018 season in which the Tigers didn’t produce much pressure on the edges.
Jeffcoat has an asterisk next to his name because he’s still recovering from a sprained elbow and isn’t practicing. Odom said the sophomore is week-to-week. Whenever he’s healthy enough to play, Jeffcoat will be a pretty sure bet to start after appearing in every game as a freshman.
Then there’s Missouri’s 2018 leader in sacks at defensive end, Tre Williams. Williams was suspended from team activities from December to the start of fall camp while facing a felony charge of domestic assault. He pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge in July that made him able to return to the team, having missed spring camp and summer workouts. Williams dealt with a minor injury throughout fall camp as well, so he hasn’t gotten a routine amount of practice reps.
That leaves starting responsibilities for now to Chris Turner, a returning starter who hasn’t recorded a sack in 10 straight games, and Jatorian Hansford, a sophomore with one tackle in his college career. Hansford’s improvement this fall has inspired optimism among coaches and teammates, though.
“Jatorian definitely is gonna get a lot of reps this season,” Turner told the Missourian. “From when he got here to now, he’s gotten so much better. It’s crazy to me.”
Still, Missouri is likely to experiment with personnel combinations at defensive end against Wyoming and see what works best at a position group with little experience. Byers, a defensive tackle by trade, might try out some edge rushing, with Sci Martin Jr. and Franklin Agbasimere mixed in as well.
Middle Linebacker
No. 1: Cale Garrett
No. 2: Jamal Brooks
Weakside Linebacker
No. 1: Nick Bolton
No. 2: Aubrey Miller Jr.
Missouri has adjusted its defensive formation this season in part to account for a decrease in experience at linebacker following the graduations of Terez Hall and Brandon Lee. As a result, there are just two linebackers in this year’s system.
Senior Cale Garrett is the only returning starter from last year’s trio, but he might be the most important returner on the entire roster. Garrett led MU in tackles last season with 106, including 68 solo tags and six tackles for loss. He’s one of the best play-readers in the Southeastern Conference and has assisted MU’s younger linebackers in the film room this offseason.
Those younger linebackers are sophomore Nick Bolton and junior Aubrey Miller Jr., who have been engaged in a position battle on the weak side. Bolton appeared in every game last year and played valuable minutes at Alabama, and he seems slated to start against Wyoming, backed up by Miller.
Cornerbacks
No. 1s: DeMarkus Acy, Christian Holmes
No. 2s: Jarvis Ware, Adam Sparks
Others: Chris Shearin, Richaud Floyd
Missouri’s secondary was young last season, with Cam Hilton as the only senior. The Tigers are returning all of their corners, including starters DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes.
Acy started the entire 2018 season and was consistent in coverage despite intercepting just three passes, and Holmes became a staple around the halfway point of the season after making a name for himself with numerous big stops on third and fourth down situations.
But Odom said that Jarvis Ware is worthy of the “starter” title as well at fall camp, so expect him to be a frequent substitute for Acy and Holmes.
Adam Sparks was a starting corner at the beginning of 2018 but lost the title over time and is trying to earn back a regular role after dealing with recent injuries. Redshirt senior Richaud Floyd transitioned from receiver to cornerback during spring camp and will fill in some snaps as well.
Free Safety
No. 1: Joshuah Bledsoe
No. 2: Jordan Ulmer
Boundary Safety
No. 1: Tyree Gillespie
No. 2: Jalani Williams
Strong Safety
No. 1: Ronnell Perkins
No. 2: Khalil Oliver
Missouri’s biggest structural change this offseason was a switch to a 4-2-5, nickel defense. It’s a formation often used by teams on third downs, but Odom and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters made the transition to put the Tigers’ best players on the field and be more prepared to move quickly against the run or pass.
The formation uses three different types of safety roles. There’s a free safety who plays deep on the strong (wide) side of the field as the last line of defense — fit for the best player at pass coverage, in Missouri’s case Joshuah Bledsoe.
Then there’s a boundary safety who plays at more intermediate depth on the weak side of the field, reading for a run at the beginning of each play. The position requires more speed, and Tyree Gillespie is reputed as MU’s quickest safety.
“I’m sort of the fastest,” he said earlier in fall camp, laughing.
The strong safety is the last of the three, which has more of a hybrid linebacker role. It requires a more physical player to stay in the box and land hits. Ronnell Perkins and Khalil Oliver have had an ongoing position battle to start in that spot, and both will have solid playing time. But Perkins, who was originally a linebacker, has likely won the starting job.
Missouri has more young talent on the rise at safety, including Jalani Williams, who is healthy after being out all spring. But another promising freshman, Ishmael Burdine, is likely out for the season with a torn labrum, as the Missourian reported in July.
Kicker
No. 1: Tucker McCann
No. 2: Sean Koetting
Punter
No. 1: Tucker McCann
Others: Josh Dodge, Aaron Rodriguez, Sean Koetting
Yes, that’s Tucker McCann twice. Odom made it clear in the last week of fall camp that the senior place-kicker will add punting duties this year now that Corey Fatony is gone.
McCann won the job over a group of younger candidates. He was also a punter in high school and was recruited by some colleges for his punting, but doing both will be a challenge.
On the place-kicking side, McCann had occasional issues with consistency last year, but his numbers have improved throughout his career at MU. He missed nine field goals in 2018 but also made the NCAA’s longest kick of the season at 57 yards.
Kick Return
No. 1: Richaud Floyd
No. 2: Tyler Badie
The kick return personnel could vary as the season moves along, but Richaud Floyd has long had the claim to kickoffs when he’s healthy. Tyler Badie filled in often as a freshman when Floyd was out several weeks last season with a broken foot. Kam Scott could also get some chances to return if last year was any indicator.