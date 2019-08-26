If you're tired of reading stories about who's getting better at Missouri football's fall camp, good news: camp is over and the Tigers are less than one week away from their 2019 season opener at Wyoming on Saturday.
That means the games are close enough to take a final stab at what Missouri's depth chart will look like to start the season, based on observations from the last three weeks of practices and what MU coach Barry Odom has said over that time.
Today, the Missourian shares its projections for the offense's Week 1 depth chart.
Quarterback
No. 1: Kelly Bryant
No. 2. Taylor Powell
Others: Lindsey Scott, Connor Bazelak
All Missouri eyes are on Bryant this year, and for good reason. It's not often that MU has a quarterback with College Football Playoff experience. Odom named Bryant the starter before he even stepped onto a practice field at MU.
The question that won't be answered for a few more days is how the Clemson graduate transfer will mix with Derek Dooley's pro-style offense. Bryant brings more of a dual-threat quality than former quarterback Drew Lock, who was reputed for his cannon arm rather than torpedo legs.
Bryant made it clear when he arrived at MU that he wanted to work on diversifying his passing ability to fit that pro-style offense. He told the Missourian during spring camp that he was actively trying to stay in the pocket and wait out plays; he already knows he has the ability to scramble and evade tackles when necessary.
There's been a more obvious mix of those two elements from Bryant at fall camp. He'll gleefully whoop for everyone to hear when he spots a hole in the defense and an opportunity to run. He'll also try unleashing the occasional deep ball. He's been noticeably inconsistent at times with accuracy this fall, but if he cleans up some of those issues, the sheer variety of skills Bryant has worked on will make him difficult to defend and potentially one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the SEC.
Behind Bryant, MU doesn't have much at quarterback. TCU transfer Shawn Robinson doesn't make this depth chart because his eligibility waiver was denied by the NCAA, so he won't be a factor until 2020. Odom has said that Powell has the edge on Scott for backup duties, but the Tigers should hope it never has to come to that in the one-year Bryant era.
Running Back
No. 1: Larry Rountree III
No. 2: Tyler Badie
Others: Simi Bakare, Dawson Downing, Anthony Watkins, Jerney Jones
Missouri operated under a three-back system last season with Damarea Crockett, Rountree and Badie. After an injury-plagued junior season, Crockett surprisingly entered the NFL draft a year early and is playing for the Houston Texans.
The one-year-younger Rountree was Missouri's 2018 leading rusher by almost every metric , with 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. More of a muscly power back, he averaged 5.4 yards per carry and is one of the most encouraging returners on the entire roster.
Badie played an impressive role for a freshman last season, compiling 437 yards and two touchdowns. He should steadily see more opportunities this year to complement Rountree. Badie's mold of tailback is more speed and agility-based, making him a good fit to be a pass-catcher out of the backfield in Missouri's offense.
Among the other backups, Watkins is an intriguing freshman prospect who could get a few reps but probably won't play more than four games to preserve his redshirt status.
Wide Receivers
No. 1s: Jalen Knox, Jonathan Nance
No. 2s: Kam Scott, Maurice Massey
Others: Alex Ofodile, C.J. Boone, Khmari Thompson, Micah Wilson
Missouri should have more of a balance among its receiver corps this season after an unusual dependence on one player's presence in 2018. The Tigers went 7-1 when Emanuel Hall made a catch last year and 1-4 when he didn't.
Now, a duo of athletic sophomores should give the Tigers confidence that they're in good hands for the foreseeable future. Only one of those, Knox, is likely to start this season after playing primarily with the 1s during fall camp. But Scott has an explosive, deep-threat quality reminiscent of Hall that will make his length and speed useful as he matures.
Knox and Scott combined to give Missouri 633 yards and five touchdowns as freshmen last season.
The other starting wideout spot seems locked up by Nance, another graduate transfer who committed to MU the same night as Bryant. Nance comes from Arkansas and has been hyped up a fair amount by coaches for his experience, but he didn't actually play in 2018, finishing with 537 receiving yards the year before. He's a bit of a mystery in a game setting but has been targeted often by Bryant during 11-on-11s at fall camp.
One of MU's most promising freshmen is Massey, another receiver who adds to the sense of young talent at the position group. Coaches heaped praise on him all fall as he made a series of acrobatic catches at camp.
Ofodile started his college career at Oregon and hasn't found great playing opportunities there or at MU yet, but the son of tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile is still a secure option if needed. Boone is another freshman who won't play quite as much as Massey, and Micah Wilson is a converted backup quarterback trying his hand at receiver.
Slot Receiver
No. 1: Johnathon Johnson
No. 2: Dominic Gicinto
Others: Barrett Banister
The slot is one of Missouri's deepest spots on the field entering the 2019 season. Johnson is the Tigers' most experienced receiver, and he's already No. 10 in program history with his 1,896 receiving yards to date. He's 883 yards away from the school's all-time record with a year to go.
Johnson has been nursing a minor toe injury at fall camp though, sitting out some practices. Odom stressed during camp that Johnson will be good to go by game week, but if any soreness did linger longer than expected, the senior would be well covered.
Gicinto was an effective role player as a freshman with 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's added a lot of muscle this offseason, prompting teammates and coaches to laud his preparation for the SEC's big-hitters.
Even Banister is a valuable asset, probably Missouri's most productive third-string player at any position. Fifty-one of his 88 yards as a walk-on last season came on third-down catches, inspiring that popular "clutch" adjective and "secret weapon" nickname from teammates. Banister has played fairly frequently with starters at fall camp, and now that he's on scholarship, the redshirt sophomore may be spotted in action more often this year.
Tight end
No. 1: Albert Okwuegbunam
No. 2: Daniel Parker Jr.
Others: Niko Hea, Messiah Swinson, Logan Christopherson
This was a question-marked position group for a couple of weeks during fall camp, but now it couldn't be further from that. Okwuegbunam has been named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press, CBS and others. He turned down a chance to enter the NFL Draft after his sophomore season. He missed two weeks of practices this fall but returned by the end of camp.
Staying healthy is key for Okwuegbunam, who missed four games last season with a shoulder injury. Missouri is likely to use him heavily as a receiver, but his blocking will also be vital when Bryant scrambles outside or when MU gives the quarterback a designed run.
Parker was an effective backup in Okwuegbunam's absence last year, his role almost entirely as a blocker. Missouri's apparent third-string, Brendan Scales, broke a bone in his foot during fall camp days after getting a chance to practice with the starters. Odom said Scales is out six to eight weeks.
Swinson and Hea are each intriguing backups as well. Coaches were impressed by Swinson as he arrived at MU, but he tore his ACL during fall camp before his freshman year and was out for the 2018 season. Missouri is trying to work him back into the mix. Hea is the newest promising freshman, and Odom has had no shortage of good things to say about him.
Hea might not be needed with the depth at tight end, but if Missouri sees fit he could shed his redshirt and play in more than four games.
Offensive Line:
No. 1 Center: Trystan Colon-Castillo
No. 1 Left Tackle: Yasir Durant
No. 1 Right Tackle: Hyrin White
No. 1 Left Guard: Larry Borom
No. 1 Right Guard: Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms
Backups: Jonah Dubinski, Case Cook, Angel Matute, Thalen Robinson, Jack Buford, Bobby Lawrence, Mike Ruth, Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado
Colon-Castillo, Wallace-Simms and Durant are a menacing trio of returning starters with the size and skill to match any SEC defensive lineman. Colon-Castillo is 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds at center; Wallace-Simms 6-5 and 330 pounds; Durant 6-7 and 330.
The average size of Missouri's five offensive starters is 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds. To compare, the average size of Alabama's five projected starters (by AL.com) is 6-foot-4 and 323 pounds.
The spots of potential concern will be White at right tackle and Borom at left guard. Both are sophomores without much experience, and MU seemed to struggle containing up-the-middle pass rushers during its first fall scrimmage.
Cook is Missouri's most prominent backup. He is capable of playing both inside and outside, but he struggled at blocking last year and was flagged for holdings and false starts frequently. Robinson was another freshman who Odom praised this fall.