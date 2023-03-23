 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

'Proving myself right': Manuel opens up on pre-draft process, time at Missouri

Moving away from your home of eight years to train for the biggest job interview of your life isn’t easy.

But Martez Manuel has been doing well. In January, he left Columbia for Cumming, Georgia, to prepare for the NFL draft. Despite being unfamiliar with the area and the people, he’s found a sense of community. He misses his teammates, family, friends and girlfriend, but he said being away for a while only makes him appreciate them more.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you