QB Horn throwing again at practice following forearm injury

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn participates in throwing drills Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. This practice was Horn’s first time throwing since suffering a forearm injury while playing baseball.
From left, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and quarterback Jake Garcia run drills Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. Moore is starting his first season as offensive coordinator for Missouri after serving as Fresno State’s OC in 2022.
Missouri wide receiver Demariyon ‘Peanut’ Houston grins at teammates Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. Houston broke into Missouri's lineup late in 2022 season, scoring a touchdown in the Tigers' bowl game against Wake Forest.
Missouri freshman quarterback Sam Horn was back throwing a football at practice Thursday afternoon.
Tigers fans can take a sigh of relief as the four-star recruit was back on the practice field following his forearm injury sustained in last weekend's baseball game.
The dual-sport athlete was a non-throwing participant during Tuesday's practice but made passes to receivers during the open period of practice — albeit with quite a bit of air under them and no further than 10 to 15 yards.
As for Horn's baseball activity, MU baseball coach Steve Bieser said after Tuesday's game that he doesn't expect Horn to resume throwing a baseball for at four to six weeks. However, due to differences in the mechanics of throwing a baseball and football, Horn is able to resume football throwing sooner.
Horn took reps with the second team during the brief period of offense versus defense but did not make any throws, instead handing the ball off to freshman running back Tavorus Jones.
Miami transfer QB Jake Garcia continued to take reps with the first team offense. The trio of Luther Burden III, Mookie Cooper and Demariyon "Peanut" Houston continued to take the bulk of first team wide receiver reps, and sophomore Mekhi Miller worked in as well.
On the defensive side of the ball, things were largely as expected as the unit returns eight healthy starters from last season. Defensive lineman Darius Robinson worked at both right defensive end and defensive tackle after playing solely at tackle previously.
Junior Johnny Walker Jr. saw the majority of the other reps at defensive end. The Tampa, Florida, native appeared in just six games last season, but is seen by the coaching staff as a guy who can step up in the absences of Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman. In the interior of the defensive line, Jayden Jernigan and Kristian Williams took plenty of reps with the first unit.
At linebacker were the familiar faces of Chad Bailey and Ty'Ron Hopper. Graduate student Chuck Hicks rotated in a lot with the unit. The former Wyoming transfer missed all of the 2022 season due to injury.
When he spoke with reporters Wednesday, Hopper shouted out Hicks and junior Triston Newson as players who he feels can contribute heavily this season.
On the back end of the defense were the stalwarts of last year's secondary: cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine (now wearing No. 7) and safeties Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston. Charleston narrowly missed an interception off a Garcia pass during the offense on defense period. Sophomore Daylan Carnell made plenty of appearances with the first unit, lining up at the star position.