QB Horn throwing again at practice following forearm injury

Missouri running back Tavorus Jones runs through pads

Missouri running back Tavorus Jones runs between training pads Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. As a freshman, Jones is hoping to see an expanded role this season.

 Nick Sheaffer/Missourian

Missouri freshman quarterback Sam Horn was back throwing a football at practice Thursday afternoon. 

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn participates in throwing drills

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn participates in throwing drills Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. This practice was Horn’s first time throwing since suffering a forearm injury while playing baseball.

Tigers fans can take a sigh of relief as the four-star recruit was back on the practice field following his forearm injury sustained in last weekend's baseball game.

Missouri wide receiver Demariyon ‘Peanut’ Houston grins at teammates

Missouri wide receiver Demariyon ‘Peanut’ Houston grins at teammates Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. Houston broke into Missouri's lineup late in 2022 season, scoring a touchdown in the Tigers' bowl game against Wake Forest.
From left, quarterback Brady Cook, Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and quarterback Jake Garcia run drills

From left, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and quarterback Jake Garcia run drills Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. Moore is starting his first season as offensive coordinator for Missouri after serving as Fresno State’s OC in 2022.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches players practice

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches players practice Thursday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex in Columbia. Missouri finished 6-7 in 2022.
  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

