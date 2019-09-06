Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has left the Missouri football program as of Friday, per a source with knowledge of the situation. 

Scott posted "MIZ" with a "peace out" emoji on his Instagram account Friday afternoon. He is no longer listed on the MU football online roster. 

Scott competed with Taylor Powell for the backup quarterback spot during fall camp, which Powell ended up winning. 

Ahead of Missouri's first game against Wyoming, Tigers coach Barry Odom said that Scott was looking to transfer. Now, it's official.

Scott did not see any playing time while at Missouri after he transferred from East Mississippi Community College. He began his collegiate career at LSU. 

With Scott transferring, left at quarterback on the team's roster behind Kelly Bryant and Powell is freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak. Junior Shawn Robinson is on the roster but is not eligible to play this year after transferring from TCU during the offseason. The NCAA denied Robinson's request for a transfer waiver that would have made him eligible to play this season.

Supervising editor is Michael Knisley. 

  Nick Kelly is a Missouri football reporter for the Columbia Missourian.

