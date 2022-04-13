Quarterback JT Daniels committed to West Virginia on Wednesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. The former five-star visited Oregon State and Missouri, too.
Daniels entered the transfer portal Jan. 19 — 12 days prior to the Feb. 1 deadline to transfer within the SEC without sitting out a season. The former Georgia backup lost his starting job to Stetson Bennett following an injury to open the 2021 season.
The Tigers hosted Daniels at the Black & Gold Spring Game on March 19, when he witnessed a quarterback competition unfold between Brady Cook and Tyler Macon.
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the quarterback room hammered the acceptance of competition all spring, but as the Tigers are not rumored to be attached to another player in the transfer portal, Cook, Macon and freshman Sam Horn are the primary options entering the 2022 season.