Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes to running back Rachaad White (3) during the first quarter of a game on Nov. 20 in Corvallis, Ore. Former Arizona State quarterback Daniels is transferring to LSU, where he will enter a wide open competition to be the starter in coach Brian Kelly’s first season with the Tigers.

 Andy Nelson/The Associated Press

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels committed to LSU on Sunday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported. The junior entered the transfer portal Feb. 17, while Missouri was reportedly among the schools on his list.

Following a series of reports on Daniels signing with Missouri, the 21-year-old took to Twitter on Feb. 24 to let those know that he had not made a decision on where he was signing. 

Daniels visited Missouri on Feb. 25, as Power Mizzou reported. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz was asked about a quarterback visiting in a press conference the following day, but he could not disclose information on recruits at that time.

Daniels, a former four-star recruit, will be eligible for spring practice for the Tigers and will arrive at LSU in the next few weeks.

