Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell informed the team Thursday he will be transferring from the program, a spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian Friday.
Powell, a redshirt junior, graduated from the university this past spring.
In two seasons, Powell played in 12 games for the Tigers and threw for 431 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He made his first start for the program last season against No. 4 Georgia, which the Tigers lost 27-0.
In 2017, Powell chose Missouri over Wake Forest, Arkansas State, Vanderbilt and 14 other schools that extended him an offer. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
With Powell's absence, the Tigers are left with four quarterbacks on the roster:
- Redshirt junior Shawn Robinson
- Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak
- Freshman Brady Cook
- Redshirt sophomore Jack Samsel.
Although coach Eliah Drinkwitz has announced he won't name a starting quarterback ahead of the Tigers' Week 1 matchup with Alabama, the starting job is likely a competition between Robinson and Bazelak.
Robinson transferred to MU from Texas Christian and joined the team for spring camp in 2019. He sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, but while at TCU he started seven games in 2018 and threw for 1,334 yards in that time.
Bazelak — a Dayton, Ohio product — played in three games in his redshirt season and started against Arkansas in the Tigers' 2019 season finale.
Cook committed to the Tigers in September 2018. A three-star high school player, he played for Chaminade High School in St. Louis. Samsel previously played for Memphis. He spent a season at Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, before coming to Columbia.