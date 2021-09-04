Missouri fans who’ve been around long enough have a definitive answer for the worst weather in which they’ve ever tailgated.
Missouri versus Nebraska, Oct. 9, 2009.
There was flash flooding with up to 5 inches of rain, heavy winds and a pregame stadium blackout.
“It poured for like 24 hours,” Jeff Cook said. “It was a monsoon.”
So a little morning drizzle doesn’t bother them.
Fans packed the parking lots surrounding Memorial Stadium, Hearnes Center and Mizzou Arena on Saturday ahead of Missouri football’s season opener against Central Michigan, despite gloomy conditions. Black and gold tents, Mizzou license plates and groups of people offering food and drink to anyone and everyone who walked by could be found from Lot L to Lot X.
It was a return to normalcy for many MU fans who have been tailgating for longer than any of the currently rostered Tigers have been with the program. When Missouri banned tailgating in 2020 because of COVID-19, they had to find other ways to celebrate game day.
Brian Garner set up shop at covered shelters in some of Columbia’s public parks or in his friend and fellow season ticket holder Jim Mallony’s backyard. Jeff Cook, who tailgates right outside the north concourse, would sit in the back of his car with a few stuffed Tigers and some adult beverages until game time.
Others skipped out on tailgating altogether. The Youngs and their crew would just Uber to the game in time for kickoff. Steve McDonald chose to “stay home and stay safe.”
The return to tailgating has been even more anticipated for them.
“One of the reasons we got our vaccinations was we were looking forward to this fall and football,” Randy Young, Jason’s uncle, said. “We’re ready to be back.”
Though it took time for open spaces to fill up, the most diehard Missouri tailgaters were still there as soon as gates opened to get their favorite spaces. Garner, parked in Lot M, left his house in St. Louis at 5:30 a.m. The Youngs arrived at 7:40 a.m. and faced a line of 30 cars to get into Lot N. McDonald said five cars were ahead of him when he arrived at Lot L at 6:30 a.m.
‘A Twitter sensation, social media hype man, legend overall’
Anyone looking to tailgate for Missouri football is welcome to join Garner.
He’s been tailgating for 14 years and helps his close friend Rick Storie run the official Mizzou Tailgating Facebook page. Garner wasn’t sure he wanted to help out with the page at first but figured his knowledge could help others. Since its inception in 2015, the page has grown from 187 members to more than 4,000.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun, too,” Garner said.
Sometimes people come once and never come back. It doesn’t bother Garner. He’s had parents of freshman players, parents of MU cheerleaders and other MU athletes. Colten Berger and Jake Long, who were at Garner’s tailgate Saturday, connected with the Tigers superfan through Twitter.
“Brian would be a Twitter sensation, social media hype man, legend overall,” Berger said. “Just a really good guy that I’ve come across so far and just embodies the true experience as a Mizzou fan. It’s raining, and we don’t care. We love our Tigers out here, and he’s gonna be here no matter what.”
The pair are first-year season ticket holders but have been coming to Missouri games for years. It was also their first time tailgating with Garner, though it wasn’t the first time they had met.
Back in 2019, they met him in person in the south end zone after a game against South Carolina. They were sitting waiting for pictures with MU players such as Kelly Bryant and Larry Rountree when Berger pointed Garner out through the crowd.
“Oh, my god. It’s Brian,” Berger said.
“Brian? Brian who?”
“You don’t know Brian? He’s Mizzou!”
Serving the next generation
Cook’s setup is eye-catching even in the rain. He has upward of 20 stuffed Tigers, all different sizes, stacked on a table and displayed in the back of his car, protected by a clear tarp to keep them dry.
He’s been tailgating at Missouri games for 15 years and used to do so with his wife before her passing a couple pf years ago. The Tigers were her idea.
All of their names are homages to Missouri or Tigers football: CoMo, Truman, Chester, Copeland.
Cook didn’t always have as many as he does now. On Saturday, his streak of Tigers is supplemented by dozens of smaller ones he purchased from the team store. They’ll be given out to children who pass by the tailgate wanting a way to remember Missouri football.
“The idea was hopefully some freshman would come by years from now and say, ‘You gave me a Tiger when I was like 5 years old, and that made me wanna go to Mizzou,’” Cook said. “It’s to make the kids feel good about Mizzou.”