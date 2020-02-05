In the first couple hours of Wednsday's national signing day, Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz got the best news he is likely to get all week.
Three-star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is coming to Columbia.
Rakestraw grabbed a Texas and an Alabama hat during his announcement at Duncanville High School, but the Dallas-area defensive back tossed both of them aside and put on a Missouri hat, yelling "Mizzou!" to pledge his allegiance to the Tigers.
Here's how Drinkwitz reacted to the news, as recorded by the Mizzou Football Twitter account (@MizzouFootball).
"Coach, I'm coming home" - @EnnisRakestraw #MIZ x #NewZou20 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/LPfNvWtmOh— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 5, 2020
Rakestraw was an under-the-radar recruit who had no Power Five offers before a breakout senior season. He didn't allow a touchdown and led Duncanville to the 2019 Texas Class 6A championship game, and was named the Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Year.
Despite modest national rankings, Rakestraw was one of the most in-demand defensive prospects in the country as signing day approached. Alabama's Nick Saban made a late push with an in-home visit on Jan. 20, and his home state Texas put on a full-court press before signing day.
Before his announcement, Rakestraw had called Alabama his "dream school" and Texas his "home school." He said, though, that Missouri was the "program that was here before everybody was here."