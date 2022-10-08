Listed as questionable heading into Missouri's game against Florida, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was out of competition Saturday. But even with one of the best defensive backs in the country not seeing the field, the Tigers were well off.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. made chaos plays on both defense and special teams. Totaling two pass breakups and two solo tackles through the first half of action, Rakestraw was the human highlight of holding back the Gators from extending plays or touching the end zone.
On Missouri's second punt of the first half, Rakestraw ran down Florida returner Xzavier Henderson to keep him from reaching the end zone. Rakestraw dragged down Henderson, punching the ball out of his hand and sending it rolling out of bounds.
And like Missouri’s defense has done much of the season, it held its opponent to a field goal.
“He's a competitor. He's a fighter,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “And he gives us everything he's got.”
Rakestraw ended his afternoon leading the Tigers in solo tackles with five. And through the air, Richardson completed 8 of 14 passing attempts for 66 yards.
With Abrams-Draine out, Dreyden Norwood started for the Tigers, as expected. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker said Tuesday that Norwood and Marcus Clarke would receive the lion’s share if Abrams-Draine was unavailable.
Clarke played more of a role in dime and quarter packages as well as rotating as a third corner, seeing more action after Norwood missed the back-end of a drive in the fourth quarter.
“As beat up as we are at wideout, we are even more so at corner with some issues there on our roster, players and so forth. We only had three scholarship corners today. Our guys are fighting and giving everything they got.”
Clarke saw his most snaps of the season Saturday. The Miami transfer was ruled eligible for the Tigers’ Week 2 bout at Kansas State and has since been in uniform for every game, seeing time late against Abilene Christian in the third week of the season.
Also on the defense, Chad Bailey returned to uniform after suffering an injury two weeks ago at Auburn.
Working with the second strings pregame, the senior captain wasn’t present among the linebackers in play all game, granting more action to Dameon Wilson and Devin Nicholson.
Jones finding role on special teams
In the absence of Abrams-Draine, freshman running back Tavorus Jones was back for kick returns Saturday. Drinkwitz has looked to instill Jones more in the offense the last two weeks after the running back missed time with a soft tissue injury during fall camp.
Jones watched the first kick fly over his head for a touchback, but the freshman brought out the second with backup running back BJ Harris aside him in the end zone. Reeling in the return a few yards deep in the end zone, Jones brought the kick back for 21 yards — his only return of the afternoon.
“The main thing was availability,” Drinkwitz said. “We are pretty beat up, and at a lot of positions, and he was what has been available. And he's a guy that we feel like has the ability to contribute. We just gotta get him going.”
Jones and Harris aren’t listed among the returners on the depth chart but both partake in pregame warmups for the role. While Jones hasn’t had a rushing attempt since Week 3 against Abilene Christian, the El Paso, Texas, product is finding his footing on special teams.
Macon makes an appearance
Missouri deployed numerous offensive packages that starred irregulars Saturday. Backup running backs Taj Butts and Harris and wide receiver Micah Manning saw the field in the slot as well as the backfield. But what stood out was a delay of game penalty with backup quarterback Tyler Macon under center.
What appeared to be a test of a hard count to pick up a first down on fourth-and-short, Macon stood crouched behind Connor Tollison with Brady Cook behind him after lining up aside left tackle Javon Foster at the start of the play.
In the first quarter, Macon ran onto the field for a brief second but was called back, hinting his usage was looming. The redshirt freshman — who entered camp in a battle to be the starting quarterback — hadn’t seen the field through six weeks until Saturday.
The Tigers have Macon listed as a backup, but graduate transfer Jack Abraham has been the first option off the bench multiple times this season. Drinkwitz said he has no intention of changing his starting quarterback.
Florida finds late holes in Missouri’s front
What had proven to be a strength for Missouri in recent weeks was exploited Saturday. Baker reiterates limiting explosive plays, and while Florida's air attack wasn’t prevalent, its rushing game caught grass in bunches on four occasions.
All in the second half, the Gators rushed four times for more than 30 yards, including a third-quarter attempt by running back Montrell Johnson Jr. for 41. Florida rushed for just 19 yards in the first half.
The Gators found 212 in the second, paving way to two touchdowns — one in the third quarter and the other in the fourth quarter.
“It's in those details,” defensive end Isaiah McGuire said. “We missed a couple assignments.”
The Tigers have shown slowness in the fourth quarter this season, but late-game adjustments by Florida pierced through Missouri’s line, halting chances to bail out sloppy play by the Tigers offense.
Freshman Miller steps up
Missouri's receiving depth was tested Saturday as Luther Burden III didn’t see much time in the second half after going down with an apparent left ankle injury.
“It was great to see Mekhi Miller step up and make some plays,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re pretty beat up right now at wideout with Luther out. Obviously, Barrett (Banister) is out, Chance (Luper) is out. We've got to get some other people to step up.”
And step up, Miller did. The freshman reeled in two passes on third-down plays for conversions, netting 38 yards through the air in the second half. Both receptions kept Missouri in the game, and to caption Tauskie Dove, Miller’s presence was huge for the offense.
“Like I said before the season, we have young guys coming in here, watching us and doing what we do,” Dove said. “They actually asked about the details, asked about a lot stuff, and he displayed it today. That’s a big congratulations to him. He showed up today.”