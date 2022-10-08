Listed as questionable heading into Missouri's game against Florida, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was out of competition Saturday. But even with one of the best defensive backs in the country not seeing the field, the Tigers were well off.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. made chaos plays on both defense and special teams. Totaling two pass breakups and two solo tackles through the first half of action, Rakestraw was the human highlight of holding back the Gators from extending plays or touching the end zone.

