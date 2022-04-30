Tyler Badie, the all-time leading single-season rusher in Missouri football history, is a Baltimore Raven. Baltimore selected him in the sixth round with the No. 196 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Badie joins a crowded running back room, albeit one that was ravaged by injury last season. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Ty'Son Williams all have NFL experience, and Baltimore operates a run-heavy offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.
After spending three years as Missouri’s primary receiving back while Larry Rountree III — now on the Los Angeles Chargers — received the majority of the carries, Badie cemented himself as an NFL prospect with a senior season that earned him first team All-SEC honors.
Despite receiving more carries in 2021 (268) than he had his entire career until then (245), Badie set a career-high in yards per carry with 6.0. He totaled 1,604 yards on the season while catching 54 passes for 330 yards. The receiving numbers helped him break 1,100 yards through the air for his career at Missouri.
Badie was the 19th running back drafted and had been projected to go in the fourth or fifth round.