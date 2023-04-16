Taj Butts

After two exits earlier this week, Missouri lost three more players to the transfer portal over the weekend.

Running back Taj Butts announced his entrance into the portal Saturday afternoon. The De Smet graduate appeared in six games over the course of two seasons with the Tigers, with all action coming in 2022. He made one start against South Carolina, where he made one reception for 10 yards.

