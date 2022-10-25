Cody Schrader finds a gap (copy)

Missouri running back Cody Schrader finds a gap in the offensive line against Vanderbilt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Schrader will take the “lion’s share” of snaps at running back moving forward, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

When running back Cody Schrader showed up on campus in January, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t think he would be a significant acquisition. He was a 5-foot-9, 214-pound running back who spent the past three seasons dominating at Division-II Truman State.

It was a nice story: A running back from St. Louis who entered the transfer portal and made it known that he wanted to be a Tiger.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

