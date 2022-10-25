When running back Cody Schrader showed up on campus in January, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t think he would be a significant acquisition. He was a 5-foot-9, 214-pound running back who spent the past three seasons dominating at Division-II Truman State.
It was a nice story: A running back from St. Louis who entered the transfer portal and made it known that he wanted to be a Tiger.
“It’s just something I’ve been dreaming of,” Schrader said about playing at Missouri on homecoming after the Tigers’ win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
“We watched the tape and said, ‘Yeah, sure,’” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “Didn’t really think much of it, to be honest.”
Fast-forward 10 months, and Schrader is now the unquestioned starting running back at an SEC school. And he’s playing pretty well, with 98 yards from scrimmage on 16 total touches in Saturday’s game. Drinkwitz said Schrader will get the “lion’s share” of the carries going forward, citing consistency in production, ball security in pass protection.
“It’s amazing that if you’re consistent in your discipline and you’re consistent in who you are, with character, good things seem to happen,” Drinkwitz said. “That really is what happened with him.”
Schrader first caught the coaching staff’s attention with his workout habits — from the weight room, to the team’s morning mat drills, to two-a-day practices. The staff started to notice the way he carried himself around the facility, as he even started to become a leader.
“He has just consistently shown up and done everything we ask every day,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Schrader “outplayed everybody” in fall camp, which is in line with his messaging at the time. More than once in August and early September, Drinkwitz said Schrader was the most consistent running back on the team.
There was still some doubt, as the team felt like Schrader elevating himself above the rest may have been a result of injuries elsewhere in the room. Nate Peat and Tavorus Jones both dealt with soft tissue injuries. But Schrader has remained on top of the depth chart.
“He’s taken advantage of every opportunity and runs incredibly hard,” Drinkwitz said.
Last week, Schrader was the back Missouri turned to when it was time to salt the game away. On the Tigers’ penultimate offensive drive (not including the kneel-down), up by two scores midway through the fourth quarter, Schrader got the ball five consecutive times. He gained 19 yards with those five carries, putting Missouri in field goal range.
“It’s a great feeling, just that the team believes in me, that I can be able to do that,” Schrader said. “I know what I gotta do, just kind of close the game out, and it’s just a huge blessing that the team thinks that I can achieve that.”
This season, Schrader has rushed 68 times for 363 yards, good for 5.3 yards per carry, with four touchdowns and zero fumbles. That last number in particular helped him win the job over Peat, whose fumble at the goal line in overtime cost Missouri the game against Auburn.
Peat only carried the ball once in the fourth quarter this week against Vanderbilt, and the resulting fumble may well have cost Missouri the game against a better team.
Drinkwitz did not commit to Peat as the No. 2 running back behind Schrader.
“Moving forward it will be Cody, and then however the rest of that plays out will be based off of practice this week,” Drinkwitz said.
As Drinkwitz can’t stress enough though — Schrader earned the job regardless of circumstance. He even said that Schrader is an example of the imperfections in the talent-identification system both at the college and NFL level.
“It’s peoples’ ability to maintain discipline, believe in themselves and work to achieve their dreams,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s the American story.”