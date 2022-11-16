Martez Manuel, left, shakes Chad Bailey's hand (copy)

Martez Manuel, left, shakes Chad Bailey’s hand during a game against Texas A&M on Oct. 16, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Manuel has decided not to return for another season with Missouri. Bailey will return for a sixth season.

 Cleo Norman/Missourian

Martez Manuel always told himself that if he didn’t redshirt, he was going to play just four years for Missouri. With just two guaranteed games left in his collegiate career, the wins and the losses won’t define his career — but they did shape it.

After starting a handful games as a freshman, Manuel found success in his second season, playing himself into the decision of walking after a fourth year. And it’s nothing against his coaches or his teammates; Manuel is just ready for the next step.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you