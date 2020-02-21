Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott runs with the ball

Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott runs with the ball after gathering a catch against Ole Miss at Memorial Stadium. Scott has entered the transfer portal, an MU spokesman confirmed. 

 Emmalee Reed/Missourian

Heading into the 2020 season, Kam Scott was expected to compete for a starting wide receiver spot on Missouri football's offense. However, it appears that he will not be with the team after entering the transfer portal, an MU spokesman confirmed Friday.

Scott is the second player to enter the transfer portal since Eliah Drinkwitz’s hiring, along with cornerback Christian Holmes. Holmes announced in January he'll transfer to Oklahoma State. The Texas product tallied 328 receiving yards for the Tigers last season.

According to online court records, Scott was charged with four misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and speeding. The arrest occurred Feb. 1.

Scott is no longer listed on Missouri’s online roster, but was on it earlier in the day Friday.

Despite losing Scott, the Tigers picked up four receivers in their 2020 class. Drinkwitz added graduate transfer Damon Hazelton Jr. from Virginia Tech and freshmen J.J. Hester, Jay Maclin and Kris Abrams-Draine.

