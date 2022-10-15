Missouri's bye week fell this weekend. And while it offers a reset to a program dwindling in close-loss limbo, it also offers time for the staff to focus on looking at an improved future.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz noted on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference, the Friday of the bye week allows he and his staff to make recruiting trips to watch the players they have their sights set on.
Drinkwitz and special teams coach Erik Link made a trip to Liberty North on Friday. The Eagles roster four-star linebacker Melvin Laster in the class of 2024 and three-star quarterback Sam Van Dyne in the class of 2023 — both hold Missouri offers.
And while the staff discusses the future at their respective locations, more and more class of 2024 recruits are receiving offers from the Tigers.
Drew Woodaz
A three-star linebacker, Drew Woodaz, has been throughly impressed with Missouri upon limited conversation. The 78th-best linebacker in Florida announced his offer from the Tigers on Oct. 2.
Assistant director of player personnel Christian Heinz was Woodaz's first point of contact— paving way to a conversation with linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator D.J. Smith.
Smith admired the versatility Woodaz possesses, being able to play multiple positions and cover with aggressiveness. But the biggest jump Woodaz has seen from his sophomore season is his drive to win and passion for the sport.
"I just want to grow in just my physicality and my size and just really be able to dominate anyone," Woodaz said.
What has set Missouri apart from others schools expressing interest are how straight up the staff is. Woodaz described other programs dancing around their true intentions.
"They've been a little bit more straight up to be 100% honest," Woodaz said. "They're really interested in me. Some schools like to dance around the facts ... We're building a relationship, but they got straight to it."
Being from Florida, distance can play a factor. But whichever program shows the most drive and want for Woodaz is who he will choose at the end of the day. Missouri has been in contact with Woodaz about a visit, but at this time in his season, he hasn't found an opportunity to make a trek to Columbia.
"I go in with an open mind," Woodaz said. "And I really just look for how the coaches treat me and how they want to be and how they want to win and how they see me a part of that process.
"So that's what I look for, and I just go into open mind and whatever sticks out to me whatever stands out that I love, I'm gonna love it."
David Dossett
For David Dossett, a tight-knit group is everything. The Lee's Summit receiver envisions a program that clicks on all levels as his next team two years from now, and of his four offers, Missouri and Kansas State are showing the most interest.
"I like been going into a program that's solid," Dossett said. "I don't like any loose screws. I don't care if it's the o-line coach. I really like everybody being locked in their positions.
"And really, I'm saying l no taking a risk of the worst football team then we could be, if people are on the verge of leaving ... I don't want it to be like a playground-type stage in my life."
Dossett messages with wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler on a regular basis. The two bounce ideas and techniques off each other with Peeler providing any tips Dossett may need.
The conversations with Peeler have stood out to Dossett compared to other coaches and recruiters he's spoken with. Given Peeler's background with talented receiving rooms at Ole Miss and at Missouri, he's coached NFL-level players which heightens Dossett's interest.
"There's always ways to tell the player how good he played," Dossett said. "'You're one of the most aggressive playmakers I've ever saw.' And those words usually don't go together. They usually split apart. So that kind of stood out to me."
Missouri is a top optionat the momentfor Dossett. From knowing the staff well and his teammate, Joshua Manning, expected to head into his freshman season next fall with the Tigers, the ties are there.
Earlier this season, Drinkwitz and Peeler showed up to a Lee's Summit game on a Friday. Drinkwitz was on a regular recruiting trip with his helicopter, but Peeler stayed the whole time, watching both Dossett and Manning.
There's always room to improve. Dossett eyes better footwork in his route running this year and next, but he's also looking to become more physical and improve his upper-body strength.
"I definitely want to turn my body into a machine," Dossett said. "I feel like upper body I really want to increase the most. Lower body, as well, is always going to be good since you're on your legs all day."
Dossett hasn't made an official visit to Missouri or any school yet, but he has attended a camp and played seven-on-seven at Memorial Stadium this past summer. There, Drinkwitz and his staff gave Dossett a tour of the facilities as well as the campus.
William Sanders
One of the visitors for the Georgia game, William Sanders, heard nothing but praise from the Missouri staff he spoke with. Assistant director of player personnel Kevin Pendleton admired Sanders' athleticism, reach, his ability to move and ability put on weight.
Listed as a tackle, Sanders hopes to continue to play the position, but his versatility can stretch him to the interior line. Although Missouri is targeting him for offensive side of the ball, other programs have offered him as a defensive lineman, too.
"Some schools, not necessarily Missouri, I've talked to have just likes my aggression when I play on defense or my fluidity, how I move, how I explode and how I chase down plays," Anderson said. "They think my size would be good on the defensive side of the ball."
The three-star from Alabama holds seven offers with one other from a Power Five program: Syracuse. And what can set a program apart is team culture and the atmosphere coaches bring to the team.
"I just try to feel out the coaches," Sanders said. "At the end of the day, football is great and all, but if the atmosphere is bad, or if I think I can't see myself there after football, then there, it's not much speaking to me there."
Sanders went into his Missouri visit with an open mind, noting he wasn't offered yet by the Tigers. Missouri has yet to set itself apart for Sanders. But it's early in the process, and Sanders is looking for the best opportunity to succeed past college, too.
Tionne Gray
Tionne Gray doesn't hold a composite from 247Sports yet, but that hasn't stopped three Power Five regional programs from extending offers to the offensive lineman, who plays both ways.
Playing at Hazelwood Central in Florissant, Gray has also drawn offers from Kansas and Arkansas — where he was recruited by Barry Odom. Assistant coach and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson has been Gray's first point of contact.
Visiting for the Georgia game, Gray noted Missouri admires his size and athleticism. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound bruiser loved the atmosphere and what the Tigers have to offer.
"Mizzou makes me feel like I'm apart of the team already," Gray said. "All the love and support they and the bond with the coaches. Every time I see them, it's always a big smile and joy everywhere."
Brandon Mason
Teammate of Gray, Brandon Mason also made an unofficial visit to Missouri for the Georgia game two weekends ago. A 6-foot-5, 240-pound offensive lineman, Mason hasn't received an offer from Missouri yet but has made two unofficial visits — the other with Iowa State.
"I went into the visit with an open mind," Mason said. "I wanted to go and experience college football. Mizzou did meet my expectations. They have a nice campus with an amazing coaching staff."
Mason spoke with a few players and staff members during his visit, receiving advice on college life and impressions on his film. The lineman is driven to be the best player he can be, looking to improve not only on the field but also in the classroom.
Marques Easley
A three-star left tackle, Marques Easley is one of the best at his position in Illinois — ranked sixth in the state and 16th in the nation. Holding two other offers from Boston College and Minnesota, Easley noted Missouri's conversation stood out.
The Kankakee tackle measures out at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds and has been admired for how he finishes blocks and bullies defenders. Easley's size doesn't restrain him from quick moves off the line either.
"I want to be destined to be a tackle," Easley said. "But wherever colleges want to put me, colleges will put me. I want to win a title."
Coach Johnson has been Easley's primary contact. But the conversations aren't just about his play, they are personal. The two share life stories and are building a personable relationship in the recruiting process.
Two things that may set a program apart for Easley are energy from the coaching staff and the academics. Easley loves hype coaches and hopes to find a bond with a program that can bring that level of excitement.
Missouri has also extended 2024 offers to offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis, tight end Whit Hafer, quarterbacks Jake Merklinger and Whit Muschamp, linebackers Bradley Shaw, Albert Smith and Devin Smith and cornerback Tyjai Hopper — who visited during the Georgia game and is related to Ty'Ron and Tyrone — among others.
Missouri's 2023 recruiting front
In September, three-star offensive lineman Anthony Miles received an offer from Missouri. The class of 2023 recruit has been verbally committed to Vanderbilt since the summer, but he informed the Columbia Missourian he will consider other offers that hit the table.
Miles measures out at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, seeing most of his action on the interior of the offensive line. Hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, the Ramsay High School product holds only three other Power Five offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana and Mississippi State.
Three-star Daniel Blood was another senior offered by Missouri. The wideout is verbally committed to Louisiana while ranked the 46th-best at his position in the state. Blood doesn't hold another Power Five offer.