Missouri's bye week fell this weekend. And while it offers a reset to a program dwindling in close-loss limbo, it also offers time for the staff to focus on looking at an improved future.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz noted on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference, the Friday of the bye week allows he and his staff to make recruiting trips to watch the players they have their sights set on.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

