The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five other Power Offers — Colorado, Indiana, Kansas and Oklahoma State.
Missouri also offered linebacker Triston Newson, he announced last Monday. The Northeast Mississippi Community College freshman holds three Power Five offers — the others being from Washington State and Indiana.
Newson, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker, has been recruited by defensive coordinator Blake Baker and linebackers coach DJ Smith. Through six games, the freshman totaled 37 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Three-star defensive end Taylor Wein announced an offer from Missouri on Friday. The class of 2023 recruit is building momentum with other Power Five offers from Oklahoma, USC, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss. 247 Sports predicts Wein will commit to Oklahoma.
Decommitment of note
Three-star offensive tackle Jayden Hobson decommitted from Southern Mississippi on Monday. The class of 2023 recruit holds an offer from Missouri and visited Memorial Stadium for homecoming against Vanderbilt.
Drinkwitz on importance of program improvements
Following Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz's extension on Nov. 5, more was released regarding his contract details and where other money was allocated on his staff.
"It's all about competitiveness in this league and making sure when you're going into the a fight you're carrying the same amount of weapons and on the same playing field," Drinkwitz said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference.
Drinkwitz highlighted Missouri's advancement in the Southeastern Conference with the addition of the southeast endzone facilities. He also noted the new indoor practice facility will be completed in June and that the outdoor practice fields will receive lights in the spring.
"Those things are kind of the norm in this league," Drinkwitz said. "Now, we are going to get up to speed in making sure the assistant salary pool and the supports staff are matching what the rest of this league is."
Drinkwitz added Wednesday night on his radio show, "Tiger Talk", that he's going nowhere. He has trust in the program to churn out wins and consistency soon with the process of improving Missouri in recruiting and in its own development.
"Everybody wants more wins," Drinkwitz said. "Crud, I want more wins. But they're going to come. You see the fight in this team. You see the way we're competing. You see the structure, the things that we've been able to fix year in and year out."