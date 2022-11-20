Missouri's defense has produced its best output this season compared to recent years. And with a handful of seniors on the roster, the transfer portal will be perused this winter to retool, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Junior-college linebacker Triston Newson could be one of those experienced players the Tigers look to sign. A sophomore at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Newson was named the MACCC North Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 107 tackles and 56 assists.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker announced he received an offer from Missouri on Nov. 7. Newson also holds Power Five offers from Indiana, Washington State and Colorado.
Recent offers
Missouri offered three-star edge rusher Chamberlain Campbell, the 2023 recruit announced Thursday. Campbell was recruited by exterior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound end also holds offers from Miami, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Rutgers.
Junior college offensive tackle Maxwell Iheanachor also received an offer from the Tigers on Thursday. The East Los Angeles College lineman measures out at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds and holds Power Five offers from Kansas, Iowa State and California.
One of Missouri's visitors Saturday — Michael Boganowski — received an offer from the Tigers, he announced Sunday. The three-star linebacker in the class of 2024 holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.
Boganowski was impressed by the facilities during his visit, noticing the construction on the indoor practice facility, too. The junior spoke with assistant director defensive player personnel Christian Heinz, director of player personnel Ryan Trichel and linebackers coach DJ Smith.
"They said what set me apart was my speed and length," Boganowski said.
Boganowski's brother, Cameron, was also on a visit. While an eighth grader, he still went through the measurements and discussions — which Michael enjoyed to see.
Who visited Saturday?
The Columbia Missourian obtained a visitors list for Saturday's contest against New Mexico State. Marvin Burks Jr. made a third trip to Memorial Stadium on Saturday since he verbally committed to Ole Miss.
The Cardinal Ritter safety was a late arrival after playing Park Hills Central early Saturday. Brock Camp, Wesley Harvey, Jaydin Sims, Joshua Manning and Kobe Williams were not expected to be present, per a source.
Camp — a two-sport athlete at Hickman — will visit for the Arkansas game Friday, Kewpies football coach Cedric Alvis told the Missourian.
Which 2023 linemen haven't committed?
A reader asked who else could Missouri grab a commitment from the 2023 recruiting class on the offensive lineman front. And three-star offensive tackle Brandon Solis could be a Tiger in the fall or even next semester.
The Lipscomb Academy product visited Missouri on Nov. 5 when the Tigers faced Kentucky. Solis has warm interests with Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi State and TCU, according to 247Sports.
Caden Jones, Jamall Franklin, Keyshawn Blackstock and Gernorris Wilson are four other three-star offensive linemen with Missouri offers that haven't verbally committed.
Mason Goldman, Judea Milon, John Bragg and Iheanachor are four no-star linemen who also hold offers from the Tigers.
Clearing the air
Drinkwitz noted this week Missouri holds verbal commitments from 14 high school targets. While recruiting outlets only list 13, the 14th is five-star, Under Armor All-American long snapper Brett Le Blanc.
Other awards
Illinois commit Antwon Hayden was named to the 6A 2022 IHSFCA All-State Team. The class of 2023, three-star linebacker is a dark horse candidate to be flipped on the recruiting trail.
Class of 2024 recruit Garrett Jackson was named a First Team Suburban Red Conference Offensive Lineman. The tackle visited Missouri on Nov. 5 but hasn't received an offer from the Tigers.
Drinkwitz on the transfer portal
Drinkwitz was asked Wednesday on "Tiger Talk" if he believes other teams have contacted current players about transferring. Drinkwitz believes programs are "absolutely" doing it, adding anyone who doesn't believe it is "living in a fantasy world.”
“Agents make conversations happen, and that’s probably what’s occurring," Drinkwitz said.