Hickman tight end Brock Camp and linebacker Elijah Morton made their first visits to Missouri on Friday for the Tigers matchup against Arkansas, headlining Columbia products in attendance.
Camp was originally scheduled to visit for New Mexico State on Nov. 19 but missed it due to a basketball commitment. Growing up in Columbia, Camp made it for the Arkansas game, looking to be present for the rivalry he watched in his youth.
The sophomore spoke with MU coach Eli Drinkwitz and recruiting coordinators on his visit, mentioning the Tigers admired his 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame.
"They had mentioned how they were real big on me," Camp said. "They said I could be one of the better players in the country."
Following his first varsity season, Camp set a goal to improve his role in the passing game by attempting to add more yards after catch and stretching for more touchdowns. But his physical improvements also warrant more support in the blocking game given his length and growing strength.
Camp was impressed by Missouri's team culture, noting he would "love" to play for a program like that one day. While earlier in the recruiting process, the 2025 recruit hasn't announced an offer as he continues to pursue basketball at a high level.
Missouri exceed all expectations for Morton. From the environment to the staff, he admired the welcoming commitment the Tigers brought to the table.
"The conversations I had with (director of player personnel Ryan Trichel and assistant director of player personnel Kevin Pendleton) were real conversations, and not like I was talking to a robot," Morton said.
The class of 2024 linebacker hasn't announced an offer yet, but he has made another Power Five visit: Kansas State on Nov. 5. Missouri separated itself from Kansas State in Morton's eyes.
"Mizzou was different than K-State in just their culture and things like that," Morton said. "K-State was very consistent with how everybody carried themselves, and everybody took pride in being a fan of K-State.
"Of course, I could say the same for Mizzou, but Mizzou is a lot more diverse and has a lot of different fans and players compared to K-State."
While a Missouri fan most of his life, Morton followed the up and down trends the program took in the last few seasons. But when it comes to the current staff, he couldn't be more excited of how inviting they are.
"What I love is that if they want you there, they'll do everything they can to get you there," Morton said.
Similar to his teammate, Camp, Morton wants to grow in the weight room as he embarks on his senior season, looking for a "better team season" at Hickman in 2023.
Morton stepped away from basketball at the start of this season, but Hickman coach Cray Logan said Morton returned this past week, noting his leadership is among the best.
Other visitors
Five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo also visited Memorial Stadium on Friday. 247Sports ranked the class of 2023 recruit the third-best wide receiver in his class. Wingo received an offer from Missouri on May 14, 2020.
The offer marked his first in the recruiting process with it coming a few months before the start of his freshman season at St. Louis University High School.
Four-star tight end Jaden Reddell was also in attendance. The class of 2024 recruit ranked the seventh best at his position in Missouri, according to 247Sports.
Class of 2024 interior offensive lineman Talan Chandler visited Missouri on Friday. Chandler paid a visit to Kansas State the next day. He holds an offer from Eastern Michigan.
"I can't mention any specific recruits, but I will say the momentum for our program's really good," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Friday.
Class of 2024 offensive lineman Garrett Jackson made his second visit of the season Friday. The Lafayette product was on the visitors list for Kentucky on Nov. 5.
Class of 2023 commit Joshua Manning also visited. The four-star wide receiver joined Lee's Summit coach Eric Thomas and 2024 tight end Grant Thomas at Memorial Stadium.
Hobson chooses Mississippi State
Three-star offensive tackle Jayden Hobson committed to Mississippi State over Missouri on Friday. The 2023 recruit received an offer from the Tigers on Oct. 19 and visited Oct. 22 for homecoming.
Invites and awards
Class of 2024 offensive lineman Brandon Mason was invited to the Podyum Preps All-American Bowl in Miami, Florida. Mason visited Missouri twice this season.
Offensive lineman Kyle Rakers was named to the 5A IPWSA First Team All-State in Iowa. The class of 2024 recruit visited Missouri on Oct. 22.