Hickman tight end Brock Camp and linebacker Elijah Morton made their first visits to Missouri on Friday for the Tigers matchup against Arkansas, headlining Columbia products in attendance.

Camp was originally scheduled to visit for New Mexico State on Nov. 19 but missed it due to a basketball commitment. Growing up in Columbia, Camp made it for the Arkansas game, looking to be present for the rivalry he watched in his youth.

