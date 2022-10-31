Missouri Class of 2024 target Caleb Pyfrom visited Memorial Stadium for the Tigers’ homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22..

Pyfrom’s current coaches and one of his teammates responded with nothing but praise for the high school junior.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you