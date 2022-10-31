Missouri Class of 2024 target Caleb Pyfrom visited Memorial Stadium for the Tigers’ homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22..
Pyfrom’s current coaches and one of his teammates responded with nothing but praise for the high school junior.
“He also consistently makes the honor roll, maintains a 3.8 GPA with honors and AP classes, plays in the band, is on the basketball team and is a thrower for the track team,” Omaha Central offensive line coach Matt Storm said.
Pyfrom doesn’t see his off-the-field commitments as a hurdle — he has managed to put together consistent performances on the field in his junior season.
Entering Memorial Stadium open-minded, Pyfrom was impressed by the environment in Missouri’s locker room and in the stands. Conversations with offensive line coach Marcus Johnson have stood out the most.
“(He) has been one of my favorite coaches I’ve met so far this year,” Pyfrom said. “I always love talking to him.”
A connection with Johnson and a tight-knit corp on the offensive line go a long way for Pyfrom. With another year to make a decision, he, like every recruit, is looking for the best program to succeed in.
“If I can connect with the coach as a person and the O-line performs and shows that they are elite athletes, that would set the school apart, and so far, Missouri has done that for me,” Pyfrom said.
Pyfrom, a three-star offensive tackle, ranks fourth in Nebraska and 28th in the country amongClass of 2024 recruits at his position. He and his 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame have drawn five Power Five offers — all regional programs.
“And not to mention, one of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” Omaha Central tight end Ike Ackerman said.
Visitors for Vanderbilt
Missouri drew one of its best crowds of recruits for its homecoming bout against Vanderbilt. Four-star offensive tackle Grant Brix was in attendance.
Brix expressed gratitude regarding a successful visit with the Tigers. The lineman had conversations with Johnson, assistant director of offensive player personnel Kevin Pendleton and director of player personnel Ryan Trichel.
“I went into the head coach’s office to chat before the game, and because of homecoming, I was able to chat with past players,” Brix said.
One of the current players that approached the crowd of recruits was redshirt freshman Ian Mathews — who transferred from Auburn. A common gesture, Mathews shook hands with a couple recruits before heading to the locker room.
Other rostered Missouri football players have been in Brix’s shoes before. And from interactions on Twitter, current players are aware of who the staff is targeting for the future, and a player like Mathews looked to establish a warm welcome.
Brix told the Columbia Missourian he would visit the Tigers three weeks before he showed up at Memorial Stadium. In that time, the 2024 recruit picked up one more Power Five offer and was given an improved composite rating, having previously been graded a three-star.
Rock Bridge kicker Joey Scardina also visited. Kohl’s Professional Camps has the Class of 2024 kicker rated as a 4.5-star, but he has yet to announce any collegiate offers. Scardina was at Memorial Stadium with Bruins teammates Sam Kaiser (quarterback) and Daniel Hull (punter).
Hull is ranked a five-star punter by Kohl’s and the ninth-best at his position nationally. Both he and Scardina attended Missouri’s high school camp this summer prior to the 2022 season.
Jordon Harris, a 6-7, 230-pound tight end/defensive end, picked up an offer during his visit. The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product spoke with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link pregame.
Class of 2024 three-star inside offensive lineman Kyle Rakers, wide receiver Gavin Hoffman, quarterback Jack Patterson and outside linebacker Dillon Marshall all were in attendance, too.
Other 2024 recruits were listed on the Tigers’ visitor sheet: four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, four-star athlete Aneyas Williams, three-star quarterback Air Noland and four-star wide receiver Jaden Reddell — a Player of the Year Finalist by Metro Sports KC.
Williams has been on the visit list for two previous home games, too, but wasn’t in attendance. The Hannibal product suffered a first-quarter injury against Battle the previous night. A source didn’t confirm if the other three recruits showed.
Never too early
On Oct. 21, Nate Roberts announced he received an offer from Missouri. Much like every recruit, their announcement swarms through the feeds of anyone with a tie to the Tigers. But in Roberts’ case it’s different. He’s on the back end of his sophomore season.
Link and assistant tight ends coach Riley Watkins — who Roberts met when Watkins was with Arkansas — have been his first points of contact. Roberts thinks highly of both coaches, eyeing to strengthen a relationship over the next two years.
But besides the staff standing out, Missouri offers a future Roberts is pursuing. From playing in the SEC to resources in facilities and development, the culture around the program is significant and catching his eye.
“I realize that I am still early in the process, so for me right now, relationships with the coaches are important,” Roberts said.
Roberts hasn’t arranged a visit with Missouri, but he noted if he doesn’t make it to Columbia for one of the final three home games this season, he will be at Memorial Stadium next year.
Looking to improve on all levels, this season marked his first as a primary tight end after rotating between quarterback, defensive end and linebacker last year.
“With respect to my game, I still have much to work on. I will never be done,” Roberts said. “I am blessed with great high school coaches that allow me the opportunity to be very multiple in our offense, which always challenges me to learn and grow in my game.”
The Class of 2025 recruit measured out at 6-4, 220 pounds. The Washington, Oklahoma, product has also nabbed offers from Baylor, Kentucky, Oklahoma, North Texas, Texas Tech and Tennessee while receiving expressed interest from Arkansas, too.
Awards
Three-star offensive lineman Marques Easley was selected to the Southland All-Conference Team in Illinois. The Class of 2024 recruit announced his offer from Missouri on Oct. 10.
Missouri commit Joshua Manning earned the Children’s Mercy Sports Medicine Center Performance of the Week on Friday. The Class of 2023 receiver was an attendee for Missouri-Vanderbilt, too, as previously noted.
Hazelwood Central offensive linemen Tionne Gray and Brandon Mason both received invitations to a Six Star Football showcase. The tandem visited the Tigers for Missouri-Georgia. Gray was officially offered by the Tigers.
Gray and Mason announced they will be back Saturday at Memorial Stadium for the Kentucky matchup. Class of 2026 wide receiver from St. Louis University High School Keenan Harris also will be visiting.
Decommit, commit
Class of 2023 Daniel Blood decommitted from Louisiana on Sunday. The three-star wide receiver holds an offer from Missouri and was recruited by wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler.