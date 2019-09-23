Redshirt freshman defensive back Chris Mills will undergo ACL surgery Tuesday, he announced on Twitter.
Mills suffered the knee injury two weeks ago, Missouri coach Barry Odom said at his weekly press conference before the Southeast Missouri State game.
ACL surgery tomorrow 🙏🏾— Mills¹⁷💨 (@ChrisMills_17) September 23, 2019
“Hate it because he was making so much progress,” Odom said. “He got hurt on a special teams play late in the game, but he will be out for some time it seems like.”
Before the injury, Mills had one tackle while playing in each of the first two games. A Texas native, Mills was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school by Rivals and 247Sports.